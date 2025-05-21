Cutting DEI from business school accreditation is not just semantics

The AACSB’s removal of ‘politically charged’ terms risks hampering efforts to create a more just society, say Martyna Śliwa and Ajnesh Prasad

May 21, 2025
Martyna Śliwa Ajnesh Prasad
Every day seems to bring more worrying news about the US higher education landscape. Academics elsewhere typically respond with disapproving comments and expressions of sympathy for US-based colleagues. And they encourage those expressing a desire to leave, on the assumption that other higher education systems will remain little affected by what is happening in the US.

In the world of business schools, however, that assumption is misguided. This is because of the global system of rankings and accreditations within which business schools operate, one of whose major players, the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) is US-based.

As recently became evident, no matter how “global” AACSB’s aspirations might be, the organisation remains vulnerable to political shifts in the US: in this case, the Trump administration’s vilification of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI).

In a move that caused much upset from academics, the AACSB replaced references to “politically charged” terms such as “diversity” and “inclusion” in its 10 “Guiding Principles and Standards for Business Accreditation” with references to “community and connectedness”. It also “removed or rephrased” terms that it considers to be “derivatives” of diversity and inclusion.

For instance, where it previously referred to the expectation for accredited schools to actively attract and retain “diverse learners”, Standard 6-1 now refers to “learners with a range of backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives”. Where it once spoke of AACSB’s deep commitment to “diversity and inclusion in collegiate business education”, the AACSB’s philosophy statement now declares a commitment to “fostering a vibrant and dynamic learning environment in collegiate business education”.

If these sound like cosmetic changes, how about the replacement of the affirmation that “when business schools unlock access, reduce barriers, and intentionally create strategies to engage disadvantaged or underrepresented populations, they create an environment of success and enhance excellence” with: “When business schools expand opportunities and implement strategies to support broader participation, they cultivate an environment that drives success and strengthens excellence in business education”?

Or, in Guiding Principle 9, removing explicit recognition of diversity based on – among other things – “ethnicity”, “gender”, “socioeconomic conditions” and “religious practices” with vague references to how “institutions operate within a unique cultural and historical context shaped by its traditions, values, societal influences, and regulatory contexts”.

There are a number of reasons to be concerned about these changes. In terms of global business education, a rift can be expected to open up in a sector that in recent years has seen a move towards homogenisation. If it happens, it will, of course, reflect the wider polarisation in perspectives and values that we are witnessing in the political and social sphere.

Business schools in some European nations – such as the Nordic countries – have decried the AACSB’s decision and reaffirmed their commitment to DEI. But in other countries, perhaps to some extent even in the UK, the AACSB’s move is likely to lead business schools to withdraw their explicit commitment to DEI values in their missions and educational programmes.

This brings us to another reason why we should worry about AACSB’s decision: its implications for the content of business curricula – and, by extension, for the knowledge, outlook and priorities that we instil in business school students.

If we believe that our students absorb what we teach them (and take it into their workplaces) then we should also accept that they aren’t going to learn what we don’t teach them. If we don’t expose them to the need to redress the real structural disadvantages and inequalities that affect members of certain groups and populations then we cannot expect that they will go on to organise, manage and lead in a way that creates inclusive workplaces in which everybody can flourish. Instead, they are likely to focus on profit maximisation, without much concern for others, either within their organisations or in wider society.

Moreover, if business schools do not prioritise teaching students about historically sedimented structural injustices and the need to make organisations more inclusive, we are unlikely to see transformation towards a more just society. After all, how can we expect ethnicity-based inequities to be addressed if we do not even mention the term “ethnicity” in classrooms? How can we expect to ever succeed in addressing the gender pay gap or the under-representation of women in certain sectors if we erase the term “gender” from our teaching vocabulary?

The AACSB has previously been a force for good, incentivising changes in business schools aimed at preparing graduates who are motivated and well prepared to make organisations and society more inclusive, equitable and just. The removal of DEI and its derivatives from its central philosophical document chips away at the hope that this aspiration can ever be achieved.

Martyna Śliwa is professor of management and organisation at the University of Bath School of Management and Ajnesh Prasad is research professor at EGADE Business School at Tecnológico de Monterrey.

Reader's comments (6)

#1 Submitted by ... on May 21, 2025 - 11:11am
I think the authors have somewhat misinterpreted what AACSB have done here and how it impacts on non-US schools. At no point have they said that we cannot teach/research/address DEI issues so the comment that "But in other countries, perhaps to some extent even in the UK, the AACSB’s move is likely to lead business schools to withdraw their explicit commitment to DEI values in their missions and educational programmes.". No Business School that I know of included a commitment to DEI values in their mission because of accreditation requirements (and any that did were arguably not that committed in the first place). As AACSB have taken the time to address on many occasions, they are not stating that schools cannot address DEI issues in their strategies and activities and they have in fact, encouraged those of us outside the US to take this opportunity to be the standard bearers where US schools no longer can be. Whilst it is easy to decry the decision taken by AACSB, it is ultimately one that has been forced on them by the current administration's demonisation of DEI. Not addressing the issue would have condemned AACSB accredited US schools to having to give up their accreditation because of the political landscape. Let's not forget that the 'DEI ban' is a legal requirement and that institutions can, and are, facing the loss of funding and/or legal action if they don't comply. How could they possible hope to maintain accreditation if AACSB hadn't amending the wording of the Guiding Principles? Rather than judging AACSB for wanting to support US Business Schools by amending the wording to (hopefully) avoid the gaze of the Trump administration, Schools in countries outside the US should be seeing this as an opportunity to continue to lead the way in this space and to ensure that we maintain ties with US institutions who are feeling isolated, targeted and terrified in their new political reality.
#2 Submitted by j.d.... on May 22, 2025 - 1:26pm
I am not sure the comment above is accurate in at least one respect. The Trump administration expresses its policy on DEI in a Presidential Executive Order. These do not have the force of legislation and so are not the law of the land. In addition, as is the case with some if not many of Trump's EOs, this one is in contradiction of actual laws enacted by Congress and signed into law by previous presidents. The only consequence is as stated possible withdrawal/lack of funding by the administration but the legality of that is being challenged by for example Harvard. So, there is not an argument in support of AACSB other than their response being a willingness to be supine to avoid possible conflict with a government holding very different values to AACSB itself. Much like the behaviour of senior managers of UK HE institutions over many years now in a response to a range of government initiatives. That being the case, I cannot see that the AACSB action is to be welcomed and is more worthy of criticism as in the article.
#3 Submitted by ... on May 22, 2025 - 2:13pm
OK, I take the point that the DEI ban is not the law of the land and is instead just another EO, the legality of which is being challenged. But not every US institution is Harvard of course. Many of the smaller colleges simply cannot afford to lose any funding and do not have the legal might of a Harvard and their, no doubt extensive, legal teams to fight the EO. They are also facing the very real experience of having to live with this EO day to day and many have, ok "chosen", to bend to the administration by stopping their DEI related activity. Personally I believe that AACSB were put in an impossible position, especially given they are a US based institution themselves. I certainly don't welcome the actions taken, as any weakening of DEI is untenable. It's easy to comment on their 'willingness to be supine' from outside the US but for those going through this, I would imagine it's a harder battle to fight. As noted in my earlier comment, none of what AACSB have done precludes or stops institutions from pursuing their DEI related work as the original article seemed to suggest, which was my main point of critique.
#4 Submitted by j.d.... on May 22, 2025 - 5:15pm
Fair points.
#5 Submitted by ... on May 22, 2025 - 4:05pm
new
#6 Submitted by ... on May 22, 2025 - 6:20pm
The AACSB recently shared an open letter with its members discussing the recent updates. Read the letter here: https://www.aacsb.edu/media-center/news/2025/05/open-letter

