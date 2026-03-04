Bureaucracy is putting universities on the wrong track to respond to AI

We cannot bureaucratise our way into producing better thinkers, any more than we can automate wisdom, says Akhil Bhardwaj

Published on
March 4, 2026
Last updated
March 4, 2026
Akhil Bhardwaj
Railway engineers inspect a junction, symbolising university bureaucracy
Source: luamduan/iStock

In 2015, a KPMG study reported in Times Higher Education noted that universities spent over £1.1 billion a year in “complying with measures to uphold academic standards”. A decade on, and with more compliance obligations than ever, that figure must be much higher.

The pursuit of fairness and consistency is a laudable aim in itself, and its achievement would be worth a lot. However, the elaborate bureaucratic systems of assessment that we have constructed – grading, rubrics, compliance forms – may inadvertently subvert the real purpose of higher education.

The institution built to nurture enquiry has increasingly become one that merely measures, audits and verifies it. We produce abundant evidence of learning, but not necessarily more learning itself. Indeed, the more we measure, the less we seem to trust what cannot be measured. If we don’t see it, it doesn’t exist.

The rise of metrics has deepened the problem. Intended to ensure transparency, metrics quickly distort behaviour the moment performance is judged by them. When targets become goals, they start to govern attention. Courses are shaped to accommodate measurable outcomes and goals, assignments written to satisfy grids, and students learn to simulate curiosity rather than inhabit it – if they bother at all.

ADVERTISEMENT

What begins as a measure of performance, then, ends as its imitation. Grading and assignment design, now so often anticipatory of pragmatic metrics, turn content itself into something cheap and disposable – endlessly generatable, endlessly assessable, but rarely deep. 

Artificial intelligence enters this terrain as an accomplice rather than an intruder. It can produce model essays, mark at scale, and flag deviation with remarkable precision. And if assessment is treated as a technical process to be perfected, rather than a human encounter that reveals understanding, machines fit neatly into the university’s logic. AI offers speed, consistency and the illusion of objectivity – precisely the virtues bureaucracy prizes. What it cannot do is help anyone learn how to think – or spark the curiosity that propels genuine enquiry. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Ironically, the rise of AI only heightens the need for academics to push back against this hollowing out of learning. When originality can be simulated so effortlessly, content – facts – becomes cheaper still, and the ability to think critically becomes both harder to test and more crucial to preserve.

The purpose of higher education always was to cultivate critical thinking and disciplined imagination: clarity of ideas while remaining open to what we do not yet understand. When employers ask “Why should we hire you?”, the answer was never supposed to be “because I have high grades and/or a certificate”. It was supposed to be “because I know how to think, to reason, to collaborate, to learn in uncertainty”.

Yet bureaucracy rests on the premise that complex human judgement can be made reliable by procedure. It translates messy, creative, qualitative processes into neat administrative boxes. By contrast, thinking, especially the kind education is meant to cultivate, resists standardisation. We cannot bureaucratise our way into producing better thinkers, any more than we can automate wisdom. 

Indeed, anyone who has seen a student wrestle with a difficult idea knows that learning involves a leap beyond what any rubric can capture. It draws on interpretation, empathy and ethical judgement. These are capacities that develop only when the pressure to satisfy the metric subsides.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bureaucracy, with its iron cage of procedures and protocols, imprisons minds rather than nurturing them – it produces and demands conformity to rules even when they no longer make sense. Deviations from these rules are not appreciated. Yet, genuine critical capacity depends on what escapes this cage: the freedom to make and repair mistakes, to struggle with ideas and contrary schools of thought, and above all, to pursue ideas, not because they fit a grid but because they matter.

Navigating the current administrative set-up in an effort to respond to the opportunities and challenges of AI is like trying to use the same tracks for high-speed trains as were used for steam engines. They may look similar but, as a former railroad engineer, I can assure you that there is a world of difference.

To respond to the challenges the advent of AI poses, we may need to rip up the existing tracks and rethink higher education considerably, always allowing for the possibility that trains of thought in the classroom might veer off in untimetabled directions – including into interesting sidings.

Akhil Bhardwaj is an associate professor at the University of Bath School of Management.

ADVERTISEMENT
Read more about
Read more about: 
Artificial intelligence in higher education
Management and governance

Register to continue

Why register?

  • Registration is free and only takes a moment
  • Once registered, you can read 3 articles a month
  • Sign up for our newsletter
Please
or
to read this article.

Related articles

Reader's comments (5)

#1 Submitted by ... on March 4, 2026 - 6:51pm
"When originality can be simulated so effortlessly". Well you see this is the thing is it not? If it can be "simulated" then what does this say about our post-Romantic understandings of "originality"?
#2 Submitted by graff.... on March 4, 2026 - 8:29pm
Are the author and THE's editors not aware of the blatant plagiarism of Max Weber on the "iron cage of bureaucracy"? This is unacceptable I must also ask WHY the author asserts with neither evidence nor reasoning "In 2015, a KPMG study reported in Times Higher Education noted that universities spent over £1.1 billion a year in “complying with measures to uphold academic standards”. A decade on, and with more compliance obligations than ever, that figure must be much higher. WHY?
#3 Submitted by ... on March 5, 2026 - 9:42am
I read this and noted that the link on "iron cage" here "Bureaucracy, with its iron cage of procedures and protocols, imprisons minds rather than nurturing them – it produces and demands conformity to rules even when they no longer make sense" directs the reader to an essay on this subject citing Weber's deployment of the concept.
#4 Submitted by graff.... on March 6, 2026 - 2:54pm
#3 underscores the importance of my first point. It is unacceptable to use the historical phrase "iron cage [of bureaucracy]" without naming Max Weber and especially in an opinion essay citing Weber directly. A secondary source that cites Weber is insufficient.
new
#5 Submitted by a.g.... on March 10, 2026 - 9:37pm
I’m afraid the bureaucrats, micro-managers, marketers, HR people, and other bloat, have their rancid tentacles around the whole of UK HE now, and are taking it down while they extract rent from their made-up functions. Many have risen to important sounding roles, such that I see no way now that the much needed purge come from within.

You might also like

Sponsored

Featured jobs

See all jobs
ADVERTISEMENT