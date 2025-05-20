Universities ‘using wrong frame of thinking’ on efficiencies

Talk of making efficiencies in higher education is using “a frame of thinking which is not fit for this sector”, a conference has heard, with sector leaders urging universities to find new ways of measuring outputs that better show their worth to societies.

Speaking at a London conference hosted by UNICA, a network of European capital city universities, King’s College London professor Liviu Matei said: “There’s a lot of talk about efficiency in higher education. This vocabulary comes mainly from policymakers.”

“There is very little research on efficiency,” he added. “The research that exists is all microeconomics, and it doesn’t work, because of the ratio of output to investment – what is the output for research? Is it the number of citations? Is it the number of articles?”

“Higher education is not a product,” said Matei, also head of the King’s School of Education, Communication and Society. “This is one area where research is underdeveloped. We don’t have something else to propose instead of microeconomics, which doesn’t work for the case of efficiency in higher education.”

Ha Wei, vice-dean at Peking University’s School of Education, Beijing, said measuring output “is going to be the fundamental dilemma within higher education”, noting that at his university, faculty submit metrics at the end of each year including their teaching hours, credit units taught, journal articles published and impact generated. “At the same time, not everything can be counted that can be funded, and not everything that can be funded can be counted.”

Addressing public perception of output, he noted that a 2024 Economist article claiming that universities fail to drive economic growth has been used to “criticise the Chinese higher education system”, adding, “That’s not entirely true, but that’s the impression we have to deal with.”

Marcelo Knobel, executive director of The World Academy of Sciences and former rector of the University of Campinas, São Paulo, said universities are “failing at the public communication of the importance of higher education”, describing common output metrics as “more for [the sector’s] internal consumption”.

“If we don’t show to society as a whole that universities are a fundamental pillar for the well-being of society, we are failing,” he said. “We should try as much as possible to make an effective communication to society about the importance of universities – not only [through] the quality indicators that we are able to produce and to study, but in terms of language, and in terms of reaching younger generations.”

As we are living in a fake news world, the facts don’t matter very much. It’s the message, the narrative, that is the important thing,” Knobel said. “We have to win the narrative battle.”

