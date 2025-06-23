Universities ‘at risk of over-assessing’ in response to AI

Concerns piling on more tests may harm students as artificial intelligence forces re-evaluation of assessment methods

June 23, 2025
Juliette Rowsell
exams
Source: iStock/monkeybusinessimages

Universities risk over-assessing students as they race to future-proof themselves against artificial intelligence, academics have claimed.

The number of assessments set by universities is steadily rising, but there are worries this could result in student burnout and prove counteractive if implemented without centring learning.

A recent report by the Higher Education Policy Institute (Hepi) and Advance HE found that assessments have risen to 5.8 summative assignments and 4.1 formative assignments per semester in 2025, compared to 5 summative assessments and 2.5 formative assessments in 2020.

Josh Freeman, policy manager at Hepi and co-author of the report, said the advent of AI is “reducing the accuracy of assessments as a measure of students’ performance”, prompting universities to re-evaluate their examination methods.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s possible that course organisers are assessing students more to improve the confidence they have in their assessments,” he said.

“It’s also possible that, as they redo assessment models which may have remained the same for a long time, they are switching to alternative models of assessment – for example, those that assess students on an ongoing basis, rather than simply once at the end of the year.”

ADVERTISEMENT

However, rising numbers of exams risks universities “over-assessing” students, he added, as “students now face an intense battle over their time”, noting that the number of hours that students spend studying has fallen.

“[Many are making] sacrifices around social activities, sports and societies. These ‘extra’ activities are the first to go when students are squeezed and would probably be cut further if the academic elements of university become more demanding.”

Some 68 per cent of students are now undertaking part-time work during term time, a record high, largely in response to cost of living pressures.

Michael Draper, a professor in legal education at Swansea University and chair of the University’s academic regulations and student cases board, said that some universities have begun supplementing assessments with “some form of in-person assessment” to counteract AI “credibility concerns”. But “that of course does lead to perhaps over-assessment or more assessments than were in place before”. 

ADVERTISEMENT

“Students have got so many competing claims on their time, not just in relation to work, but care responsibilities and work responsibilities, that you run the risk of student burnout," he continued.

“That is not a position you actually want to be in. You want to make sure that students have got a fair opportunity to work consistently and get the best grade possible. You want students to have a chance to reflect upon their feedback and then to demonstrate that in other assessments, but if they’re being continuously assessed it’s very difficult to have that reflection time.”

However, Thomas Lancaster, principal teaching fellow in the Department of Computing at Imperial College London, speculated that a rise in exams could be a sign that assessments are being “split into smaller stages” with more continuous feedback throughout the process, which could also simultaneously have benefits for counteracting AI use.

“This is something I’ve long recommended in response to contract cheating, where it’s good practice to see the process, not just the final product. So I do hope that the revised assessment schedules are being put in place to benefit the students, rather than purely as a response to AI.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While breaking assessments down could prove beneficial to student learning, Drew Whitworth, reader at the Manchester Institute of Education, questioned “How does one count what constitutes ‘separate’ assessments?”

“If a grade is given part-way through this process...this is actually quite helpful for students, answering the question ‘How am I doing?’ and giving them a pragmatic reason to show [their workings and that they are working] in the first place.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But does this count as a separate assessment or just part of a dialogue taking place that helps students develop better work in response to a single assessment?”

juliette.rowsell@timeshighereducation.com

Read more about
Read more about: 
Academic integrity
Technology and new media

Register to continue

Why register?

  • Registration is free and only takes a moment
  • Once registered, you can read 3 articles a month
  • Sign up for our newsletter
Please
or
to read this article.

Related articles

Reader's comments (18)

#1 Submitted by ... on June 23, 2025 - 9:55am
Well of course everything is over assessed. The numbers of formatives feeding into summative is growing and often via a one size fits all policy, which can often work against the longer form assessment such as the essay. Teaching is over assessed with mid module evaluations the students have to complete which begin almost as soon as the semester is underway, then end of semester assessment. I mean the pint of AI would be to reduce this burden surely not make it more onerous. I often feel, though I may be wrong, that what we do as teachers is try to preserve what we already have been doing, which we think is good, but then to bolt on all the other stuff. To use an analogy, it becomes like a last will which numerous codicils have been added to which often conflict with each other and create an awful complex mess, when the sensible course of action would just be to make a new will. So I worry that AI will now just end up being overlaid onto existing structures and the students (and staff) bombard with even more tasks.
#2 Submitted by i.... on June 23, 2025 - 1:30pm
When I was a student, I did 24 formative assessments a term. Most of them essays. All of them entirely ungraded (but we did get feedback). And one summative assessment most years (an in person exam). Meanwhile, for many years our students complained of being over assessed, so we have dramatically reduced the number of assessments, while at the same time increasing the diversity of assessments. Now our students complain that too much rides on each assessment, and that they don't get enough practice at each assessment type.
#3 Submitted by stephen... on June 23, 2025 - 5:23pm
I know exactly what you mean. 24 assessments though? That's two a week!
#4 Submitted by ... on June 23, 2025 - 5:41pm
Three as these were terms not semesters!!
#5 Submitted by ... on June 23, 2025 - 8:58pm
Oh yes let's have a go at our students. Don't forget that they are your bread and butter!!
#6 Submitted by ... on June 23, 2025 - 5:43pm
Well there is simply no pleasing some people is there!
#7 Submitted by ... on June 23, 2025 - 8:59pm
Don't believe you. When I was a lad we had it tough ....
#8 Submitted by i.... on June 24, 2025 - 8:59am
I think the same program I did 20 years ago is still, more or less, unchanged, so it's not a case of "it was tough when I was a lad". And while that was even then unusual for a UK university, its entirely normal in the US system to have homework every week.
#9 Submitted by ... on June 24, 2025 - 12:30pm
So they homework in the US system do they? What on earth has that got to do with it as nine of us are working in it? And I don't think your alleged program is really up to much if it has not changed over 20 years. I think you are winding us all up here!
#10 Submitted by i.... on June 24, 2025 - 4:26pm
No idea where this skeptical hostility is coming from. I did this program as an undergraduate: https://www.natsci.tripos.cam.ac.uk/ . Its generally reckoned be be pretty good. It says on that page that students can still expect around 80 tutorials (supervisions) in their first year. I expect its still the case that students will be expected to write an essay or do a problem set for most supervisions. I brought up the US system, not because it is what people here are doing, but to suggest that it is possible to create a situation where students produce work on a regular basis without feeling that this creates too much stress for the students. Clearly neither of these systems are transferable to most UK universities, because both rely on large armies of teachers (often PhD students) that arn't available in most UK institutions, but it suggests the number of assessments is not, per se, the thing that is creating stress for students.
#11 Submitted by ... on June 24, 2025 - 9:31pm
Just good nature goofing around, as our American cousins like to say. haha. No hostility at all, apologies if that was the impression
#12 Submitted by ... on June 23, 2025 - 5:49pm
Higher education institutions are consciously choosing not to address widespread cheating using generative AI so as not to sacrifice revenues from international students. International students are propping up the UK’s universities, of which more than two-fifths will be in deficit by the end of this academic year.
#13 Submitted by ... on June 23, 2025 - 6:18pm
Well it's fine to say this but catching it out is not straightforward. AI, unlike plagiarism from electronic sources, is generative and leaves no trace as such. If you allege cheating you have to prove it. So unless the student admits it (which they won't if it's a summative), it is very difficult and they can appeal any penalty. I hear about all these wise academics saying the can easily identify it etc etc but it's really not that simple.
#14 Submitted by stephen... on June 24, 2025 - 8:11am
It's not that easy, but academics are writers and they are finely tuned to the use of language. As the other commenter says, universities don't seem keen to do much about it though. And as cheats always say, 'you can't prove it.'
#15 Submitted by ... on June 24, 2025 - 10:08am
"Academics are writers and they are finely tuned to the use of language". Not if some of the comments on here are anything to go by!! lol!
#16 Submitted by ... on June 24, 2025 - 12:39pm
Well it is good to know that Walter Pater is alive and well and still living in his academic ivory tower somewhere. meanwhile in the real world ....
#17 Submitted by ... on June 24, 2025 - 9:28pm
I think this is getting a bit over the top with talk of Murderbots and Superintelligent AI taking over the world! Basically someone thinks, on fairly tenuous evidence, that a reviewer of their paper may have used chatGBT or Microsoft Co-Pilot to assist in producing one of the several reviews of their piece which was rejected. At the very worst, this is unprofessional and lazy of the one person in question. At best it's just a case of someone aggrieved that they got a bad report for their research paper which does happen without AI. Tbh, if it was me I would not have penned the piece as one does open oneself to a certain degree of ridicule (not meaning to be uncharitable). If you have published over 150 papers then you should not be so thin-skinned. Much Ado about Nothing!
#18 Submitted by ... on June 27, 2025 - 2:59am
It’s very important you know, i used the service of hackerspytech{AT}g'mailcom to hack my husband’s phone. And it went well. I am currently in his phone without him knowing. I promised I will recommend him if it works, he was able to get into my cheating spouse iPhone

You might also like

Sponsored

Featured jobs

See all jobs
ADVERTISEMENT