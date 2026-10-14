UK physics postdocs ‘planning for alternative employment’

Almost 90 per cent of early career researchers in some physics disciplines are “seriously considering” alternative roles outside the UK after a series of funding cuts at the Science and Technology Facilities Council.

A survey, carried out by King’s College London particle physicist Lucien Heurtier and Karlsruhe Institute for Technology theoretical physicist Simon Williams, also found that 69 per cent of postdocs and PhD students in the field are planning to leave the UK for their next job.

Heurtier and Williams analysed the responses of 405 UK-based early career researchers across particle physics, astronomy and nuclear physics (PPAN). The pair are planning to send a letter with their findings to the House of Commons’ Science and Technology Committee – which has previously raised concerns about the cuts.

The survey revealed that 89 per cent of junior academics are “seriously considering alternatives” to a UK research career – including moving overseas, transferring to other research careers or seeking other employment outside academia. Williams was a postdoctoral research associate at Durham University last year and has since moved to Germany for a research position.

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Speaking to Times Higher Education, Heurtier said: “The scale of the overseas figure is a serious warning about the UK’s ability to retain its emerging scientific talent.”

“At the moment, for young PPAN researchers, it feels like opportunities in the UK – which were already limited – have gone. It is therefore difficult for them to see a viable long-term future in the UK,” he added.

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“This seriously damages optimism for [early career researchers] trying to build an academic career in the UK, and for many, looking abroad is the only alternative at the moment.”

The STFC leader Michele Dougherty has committed to maintaining postdocs across PPAN at a minimum of 2025-26 levels – but impacted early career researchers have warned that the amount is a marked reduction compared with previous years.

On his move to Germany, Williams told THE: “I think my move is one example of the wider picture we are seeing in the survey. The STFC funding situation was certainly an important factor in my decision, but the broader issue is that Germany currently offers greater funding security and more opportunities for early-career researchers to develop their careers, while those prospects have become increasingly uncertain in the UK.”

Williams said he would like to return to the UK in the future, “but unless there are changes to the funding system, the loss of talent abroad is inevitable”.

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The study also found that only one in 20 believe they can confidently secure their next position in the UK, while three-quarters of respondents whose contracts end in 2026 have not yet secured their next position.

Heurtier carried out a similar survey earlier this year, that showed similar levels of pessimism about careers in the field. This was before the STFC had announced the outcome of a prioritisation process that determined where the funding cuts would fall. The council is facing cost overruns of about £600 million over four years.

A UK Research and Innovation spokesperson said: “We recognise the importance of postdoctoral researchers to the UK's research and innovation system and that is why the STFC prioritisation process protects postdoctoral researchers within PPAN grants at the financial year 2025 to 2026 level. STFC will also continue to support investment in PhD studentships and fellowships as agreed through UKRI’s collective talent budget.

“STFC is rebalancing its portfolio to ensure resources remain focused on its highest priorities and that public investment delivers the greatest possible impact, while we return STFC to a sustainable financial position.”

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frances.jones@timeshighereducation.com