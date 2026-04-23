UK government targets ‘new markets’ for international education

The UK government has pledged to “unlock new markets” for universities ahead of the first meeting of a group tasked with driving forward the country’s latest international education strategy.

The newly formed Education Sector Action Group will gather for the first time on 23 April, with the meeting set to be co-chaired by ministers from the Department for Education, the Department for Business and Trade, and the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

The group has been established to support the delivery of the latest iteration of the government’s strategy, released at the start of the year, which set a target of increasing the value of education exports to £40 billion over the next four years.

At the meeting, ministers will commission sector-led action plans to be developed within 100 days, setting out how each part of the education sector will support growth in UK education exports.

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Sector leaders will discuss their key opportunities and barriers to international expansion to help shape government strategy.

The full member list has not been made public but a previous iteration of the group included the director of Universities UK International and the chief executive of Independent Higher Education, as well as representatives from other parts of the education sector, including international and language schools.

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The previous group also included representatives from the devolved administrations.

International education champion Steve Smith is expected to attend, along with representatives from the British Council.

“By bringing government and sector leaders together, the Education Sector Action Group will help unlock new markets, break down barriers and drive forward the next phase of our international education strategy,” said skills minister Jacqui Smith, one of the co-chairs.

“This is about backing our world-class education providers to reach further, build deeper international partnerships and keep the UK at the forefront of global education.”

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The strategy prioritises growing transnational education ventures by British universities, while taking a lukewarm approach to encouraging international students to study in the UK.

It does not include a target for international student numbers but instead says the government will support “strategic” and “responsible” international recruitment.

“Education is one of the UK’s greatest global strengths and most valuable exports, and we’re turning that strength into even more jobs, investment and opportunity at home,”Jacqui Smith said.

helen.packer@timeshighereducation.com