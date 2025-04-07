Top marks fall by a fifth at some universities amid grade deflation

Third straight year that number of first-class degrees awarded falls, although some UK universities continue to buck the trend

April 7, 2025
Patrick Jack
Source: iStock/okugawa

The number of UK students getting top-class degree awards has dropped for the third year in a row, new figures show, with the proportion falling by a fifth at some universities.

After heavy criticism of the number of firsts and upper seconds awarded by institutions – particularly during the Covid-19 years – grades have slowly been returning to more typical levels in the past few years. 

According to the latest Higher Education Statistics Agency data, 29 per cent of UK students achieved a first-class degree in 2023-24 – down slightly from the year before and the lowest level since 2018-19.

With the awarding of 2:1s unchanged at 48 per cent, it meant that the proportion of students getting top-class degrees fell to 77 per cent. This was down from the peak of 82 per cent during the pandemic and the third annual fall in a row. A further 20 per cent of students achieved a 2:2 in 2023-24 and the remaining 3 per cent a third.

The universities of Oxford and Edinburgh, and Imperial College London, were the most likely to give out a first or upper second – awarded to 92 per cent of students at all three institutions.

Across all 24 members of the Russell Group, 85 per cent of students once again received a top degree. Meanwhile, 72 per cent achieved the same at post-1992 universities.

At Imperial, more than half (51 per cent) of students graduated with a first, although this was slightly less than in 2022-23.

In contrast, just 12 per cent of graduates at the Royal Agricultural University (RAU) received firsts – the lowest of all 145 universities included in Times Higher Education’s analysis.

ProviderFirsts and 2:1s %Firsts %2:1s %2:2s %Thirds %

The analysis includes every English institution recognised as a university by the Office for Students, along with selected others across the UK. A small number were excluded for reporting fewer than 100 total degree classifications, or for reporting inaccurate figures.

The RAU also saw the biggest shift in grades awarded. Just 58 per cent of its students were awarded top degrees in 2023-24 – down from 77 per cent the year before. The University of Law also saw a large change in this metric – falling from 79 per cent to 61 per cent in just one year.

The majority (57 per cent) of institutions in the sample reduced the proportion of firsts and 2:1s handed out. The biggest increases came at the universities of Gloucestershire and Bedfordshire, where top grades increased by 8 percentage points.

Dan Shaffer, director of academic services at the RAU, said 2022-23 was an "exceptional year" for graduates, with 2023-24 being more in line with results from a decade ago.

“We take the responsibility of awarding degrees seriously and apply rigorous scrutiny to ensure the classifications we grant are truly merited, so that employers can trust the value of hiring a RAU graduate."

The University of Law was approached for comment.

patrick.jack@timeshighereducation.com

Read more about: 
Students
Teaching and learning

Reader's comments (4)

#1 Submitted by m.o.... on April 7, 2025 - 10:26am
Students kick up a fuss if they do not get a first class mark, regardless of the quality of the work. Surprisingly, even those that do get a first will still fight for higher marks. Markers can't win!
#2 Submitted by mburgh@... on April 7, 2025 - 1:59pm
I agree. Had a few students this year complaining about "only" getting a "first" at 75 rather than 80 or 85.
#3 Submitted by ... on April 7, 2025 - 4:06pm
Well, it's not really their fault in my view. They point to the fact they 'are paying £9,000' for their education and the pedagogic rhetoric we characteristically deploy certainly encourages them to believe that there is a formula that we can give them via some talismanic 'feedback' that will allow them to access a first class mark, especially if all of their special circumstances are taken fully into account. If the Feedback does not work and If they fail to get these marks which they believe they have a right to, then they will use the NSS as a means of expressing their dissatisfaction. This is why the Feedback sections of NSS are often those which are most challenging for us. In the past our Teaching and Learning administrative staff and officers, in my experience, tend to be unsympathetic accepting the student opinion and regard the problem as with the academic tutors not teaching well enough or appropriately enough. It's the 'management by metrics' approach. Students, in this view, get high marks not by inflation but by 'good teaching'. and demonstrate 'value added' etc. Universities like to advertise the percentages of students who get 'good degrees' as a recruitment tool. If this ethos is changing it's certainly a good thing, but resisting the pressures of an increasingly marketed system is not an inconsiderable task and the recalibration of degree results downward, however, will only work if it's done consistently across the sector by all institutions (and consistently within institutions) which all get themselves vaccinated as it were.
new
#4 Submitted by acerpacer on April 8, 2025 - 12:15pm
Universities are focusing on the wrong things. Assessments in the way it is done, as a means of sorting students is over. The number of hours collectively spent on this is not justifiable.

