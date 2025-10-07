Reform will paint universities as ‘elitist conspiracy’ – Freeman

The Reform party will attack universities and “clean up” in the next general election if the Conservatives fail to make the case for why higher education needs to change, a former science minister has warned.

Speaking at the party’s annual conference in Manchester, George Freeman, chair of the House of Commons Science, Innovation and Technology Committee, said the political class and the university class have “embraced a very dangerous mutual dance in the last few years”.

Creating a “zero risk economy” through encouraging 50 per cent of young people to go to university and capping tuition fees at £9,000 has “driven mediocrity” in higher education, he told delegates at an event organised by thinktank More in Common and the UCL policy lab.

“There are some brilliant universities at the top and some brilliant universities at the bottom [but] there’s too many mediocre universities. It suits the Treasury…and I think that’s a huge problem we need to sort.”

Freeman said policies have undermined the independence of universities and made them “fatally dependent” on government funding – which is “too low for the top universities and too high for the vocational community universities”.

This “middle mediocre group” should be forced to choose whether they “go up and do global excellence or down and do local economics”, the former science minister added.

“We as a party should be making the case for universities to get off that mediocrity escalator.

“As a party, if we don’t make the case for universities and reforming them, Reform will clean up making the case and I think they will have some justification that this is a conspiracy of the global Westminster elite, soggy mediocrity management, a lot of vice-chancellors on huge pay for churning out mediocrity for students piling up debt.”

Freeman said the Conservatives’ policy should be to let the top universities charge more in tuition but offer free bursaries to young people with good grades, strengthen the UK’s “local universities”, support further education and get rid of the 50 per cent participation target.

“We might then have a policy that works for universities, works for students, works for the economy, and works for this party.”

Matt Warman, a former MP and minister, said that the “more facts” the Conservatives can introduce in the battle against Reform – especially in the debate around international students – the more successful it will be.

Warman also warned of the impact that the “corrosive broken financial model” has had on people going to university.

“For many, many years, I think the damage that has been done to how people value universities and their degrees is immense.

“The fact that people don’t pay that loan off is problematic in itself, but I think we’ve really got to get to grips if we want people to continue to value the university degree.”

patrick.jack@timeshighereducation.com