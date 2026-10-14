Pay strikes force Irish universities to cancel classes

Most universities in Ireland have cancelled classes as academic staff joined public sector strikes across the country.

More than 300,000 public-sector employees are taking part in a 24-hour stoppage because of a dispute over pay negotiations with the Irish government. It is one of the country’s largest strikes in almost two decades.

The Irish Federation of University Teachers (IFUT), which represents academic staff, is among the unions taking industrial action. Its members voted by 93 per cent in favour of walkouts last month. Staff are striking after a national agreement that covers pay increases for public-sector workers expired in June and no deal was reached to replace it.

University staff say they want a new deal covering the rest of 2026 and 2027, along with progress on commitments to improve conditions for precarious and fixed-term staff. “The demand is straightforward: the government must come to the table and negotiate meaningfully with the unions representing public service workers,” the group said on its website. They also want universities to consult staff before making changes such as adjusting workloads or restructuring departments.

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The strikes have led to widespread disruption across Irish universities. Most universities and colleges are closed, according to The Irish Times. The IFUT posted photos on X from picket lines at various universities in the country, including Dublin City University, University of Galway, Maynooth University, Trinity College Dublin and University College Cork.

Trinity College Dublin said in a statement it had cancelled all teaching and events on its campus, which remains accessible to staff and students.

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At the University of Galway, graduation ceremonies scheduled for Wednesday were moved to 23 October because of the strike. Postgraduate results due that day were postponed to Friday.

Speaking to RTÉ, further and higher education minister James Lawless described the industrial action as “regrettable” but said he respected workers’ right to strike. He urged unions to return to negotiations, saying that there was no need for further escalation.

Trade unions have scheduled another strike for next week unless an agreement is reached.

seher.asaf@timeshighereducation.com