NUS U-turns after decision to bin 9,000 books sparks outrage

The National University of Singapore (NUS) has apologised after sending library books from the now shuttered Yale-NUS College for disposal.

Students have criticised the university for not offering the books to the public, saying the incident “reflects a troubling pattern of opaque decision-making and lack of accountability within NUS”.

The college closed its doors for good this month after NUS announced in 2021 that it was withdrawing from the partnership with Yale University.

On 20 May, one day before the final move-out date for the college’s remaining residents, students said they saw a “large pile of library books in white garbage bags”.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a statement written by students, “NUS staff present initially told students the books were being sent for donation before admitting that the books were being sent for shredding.”

Approximately 9,000 of the 45,000 books from the Yale-NUS College library were duplicates of existing books in the university’s main library, the university has since said. Before the backlash, these extras were destined for a recycling centre, in line with the university’s standard operating procedures.

ADVERTISEMENT

Students at the university have launched a petition seeking clarity on why the books were being disposed of without first being offered to the wider community.

“We express deep concern over the disposal of a significant number of academic materials that were in good condition,” they write.

“Their destruction raises serious questions on the responsible use of money and resources, NUS’s commitment to sustainability, and the value placed on academic texts that have supported past students and may continue to benefit present students of NUS.”

In a statement to The Straits Times, an NUS representative apologised for the incident. University librarian Natalie Pang said the books had been offered to faculty.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We understand later that many students are interested in having these books, and we would have usually acceded to their requests,” she continued. “We did not do so on this occasion and we apologise for the operational lapse.”

The university has now said about 8,500 excess books will be given to book fairs.

In their petition, students claim the incident raises wider issues about transparency and “top down” management at NUS, following a backlash in 2021 when the university merged several departments to form the College of Humanities and Sciences.

“Four years on, this incident is a stark reminder that unilateral decision-making persists despite NUS’ aspirations to be a ‘vital community’ that ‘work[s] together’,” they write.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yale-NUS College was the subject of ongoing controversy throughout its existence, becoming central to debates about academic freedom in Singapore.

The Singaporean government has previously denied that its closure was related to these concerns.

ADVERTISEMENT

helen.packer@timeshighereducation.com