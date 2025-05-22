NUS U-turns after decision to bin 9,000 books sparks outrage

Students criticise university for lack of transparency and wasting resources after thousands of books from shuttered college destined for recycling

May 22, 2025
Helen Packer
Selling books at a street market in the center of Dusseldorfs, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany.
Source: iStock/vale_t

The National University of Singapore (NUS) has apologised after sending library books from the now shuttered Yale-NUS College for disposal.

Students have criticised the university for not offering the books to the public, saying the incident “reflects a troubling pattern of opaque decision-making and lack of accountability within NUS”.

The college closed its doors for good this month after NUS announced in 2021 that it was withdrawing from the partnership with Yale University

On 20 May, one day before the final move-out date for the college’s remaining residents, students said they saw a “large pile of library books in white garbage bags”. 

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a statement written by students, “NUS staff present initially told students the books were being sent for donation before admitting that the books were being sent for shredding.”

Approximately 9,000 of the 45,000 books from the Yale-NUS College library were duplicates of existing books in the university’s main library, the university has since said. Before the backlash, these extras were destined for a recycling centre, in line with the university’s standard operating procedures. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Students at the university have launched a petition seeking clarity on why the books were being disposed of without first being offered to the wider community. 

“We express deep concern over the disposal of a significant number of academic materials that were in good condition,” they write.  

“Their destruction raises serious questions on the responsible use of money and resources, NUS’s commitment to sustainability, and the value placed on academic texts that have supported past students and may continue to benefit present students of NUS.”

In a statement to The Straits Times, an NUS representative apologised for the incident. University librarian Natalie Pang said the books had been offered to faculty.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We understand later that many students are interested in having these books, and we would have usually acceded to their requests,” she continued. “We did not do so on this occasion and we apologise for the operational lapse.”

The university has now said about 8,500 excess books will be given to book fairs. 

In their petition, students claim the incident raises wider issues about transparency and “top down” management at NUS, following a backlash in 2021 when the university merged several departments to form the College of Humanities and Sciences. 

“Four years on, this incident is a stark reminder that unilateral decision-making persists despite NUS’ aspirations to be a ‘vital community’ that ‘work[s] together’,” they write. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Yale-NUS College was the subject of ongoing controversy throughout its existence, becoming central to debates about academic freedom in Singapore. 

The Singaporean government has previously denied that its closure was related to these concerns. 

ADVERTISEMENT

helen.packer@timeshighereducation.com

Read more about
Read more about: 
Academic freedom
Students

Register to continue

Why register?

  • Registration is free and only takes a moment
  • Once registered, you can read 3 articles a month
  • Sign up for our newsletter
Please
or
to read this article.

Related articles

Reader's comments (2)

#1 Submitted by ... on May 22, 2025 - 4:02pm
TRACE AND RECOVER STOLEN BITCOIN/USDT/ETHEREUM CRYPTO INVESTMENT: THROUGH THE HACK ANGELS I am sure. Not everyone has heard about THE HACK ANGELS RECOVERY EXPERT. I recently lost over 870,000 in this cryptocurrency scam after being assured that I would receive a substantial return on my investment within a few days. All of this happened so quickly that I was in shock. My husband almost left me and I was going to lose everything until I came across THE HACK ANGELS RECOVERY EXPERT online who are experts in recovering cryptocurrency funds from these scammers. Less a day of consultation, they were able to retrieve all of my money. I'm very grateful to these guys for saving me from becoming a victim. If you have ever fallen victim to a bitcoin or cryptocurrency fraud, I strongly suggest using THE HACK ANGELS RECOVERY EXPERT to assist you get your money back. WhatsApp +1(520)200-2320 or shoot them an Email at support@thehackangels.com They also have a great Website at www.thehackangels.com
new
#2 Submitted by ... on May 23, 2025 - 9:41pm
When I lost access to my crypto wallet, I felt completely helpless. It wasn’t just about the money, it was the time, energy, and hope I had put into building something that vanished in seconds. Every search I did, every forum I checked, led me nowhere or to people who just seemed to want to take advantage of my situation. I was close to giving up completely. That’s when someone I trust pointed me toward Infinite Digital Recovery. I didn’t have high hopes, to be honest. I had already been burned and was expecting another dead end. But from the moment we connected, it felt different. They listened without rushing me, explained the process clearly, and never once pressured me.What followed was something I didn’t think was possible. Not only did they help me recover access to my wallet, but they also managed to retrieve the assets I thought were gone forever. They handled everything with patience, transparency, and true professionalism.I don’t usually write things like this, but I know how painful and isolating it feels to lose something like that. If you’re in the same boat, whether it's a lost wallet, crypto assets, or any kind of digital recovery. I can genuinely say these people know what they’re doing. You can reach them here: WhatsApp: +1 (908) 584-8908 Email: infinitedigitalrecovery@proton.me Website: https://infinitedigital.online There is real help out there. And this team gave me more than just my money back they gave me peace of mind.

You might also like

Sponsored

Featured jobs

See all jobs
ADVERTISEMENT