Nottingham promotes deputy vice-chancellor Jane Norman to top job

The University of Nottingham has named its new vice-chancellor, promoting its number two to the top job.

Jane Norman, currently Nottingham’s provost and deputy vice-chancellor, will take on the new role at the start of next month. She has been leading the institution on an interim basis since the departure of Shearer West last month to become University of Leeds vice-chancellor.

Prior to joining Nottingham in 2022, Professor Norman was dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences at the University of Bristol, and before that vice-principal for people and culture at the University of Edinburgh.

A professor of maternal and fetal health, her research has been credited with making pregnancy and labour safer for women and babies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sir Keith O’Nions, Nottingham’s chair of council, described Professor Norman as “an extremely experienced senior leader in higher education, holding senior management positions at some of the world’s leading universities”.

“I am confident she has the strategic vision, personal energy, and leadership qualities to guide our university into the next phase of its success,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

For much of Professor Norman’s academic career she has also worked as an NHS consultant obstetrician, initially in Glasgow and then Edinburgh. She is currently a non-executive director at UK Research and Innovation.

She said that she was “honoured” to be given the opportunity to “drive forward this great university”.

“The University of Nottingham has an impressive reputation, both across the sector and the world,” Professor Norman said.

“Before I joined – looking from the outside in – I remember thinking what a great example it is of what a university should be. A university focused not just on what we are good at, but what we are good for. A university with a truly global outlook, delivering outstanding research and teaching that is having a real impact on people’s lives and on the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Two years on and I can add to that list the outstanding people we have here at Nottingham. Talented, creative and dedicated staff and students, from all corners of the globe, and the strong sense of community that extends way beyond our three campuses.”

chris.havergal@timeshighereducation.com