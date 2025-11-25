Manchester universities unite to offer joint alumni discount

Graduates from both Manchester Metropolitan University and the University of Manchester will be eligible for a discount on postgraduate courses at either institution as the universities look to boost enrolment.

From September 2026, graduates from each of the institutions will be eligible for a 10 per cent fee discount on graduate programmes at the other institution.

This expands the existing discounts that the universities already offer to their own graduates, which remain in place.

Malcolm Press, vice-chancellor at Manchester Met, said Manchester’s universities have a long history of working together for the benefit of students, the city region, and the national economy.

“Initiatives such as our joint alumni scheme represent tangible progress towards deeper, more strategic partnerships. We are committed to continuing this journey together and are actively exploring new opportunities to collaborate and strengthen regional collaboration to drive meaningful impact in local communities.”

The two universities have already collaborated on a joint School of Architecture, and through initiatives such as the Greater Manchester University Mental Health Service.

Among two of the biggest universities in the UK, Manchester is now one of the largest student populations in Europe.

The government’s recent White Paper called for universities to work “more closely together to create a compelling regional offer that supports students and drives growth”.

Universities across the UK have also been focusing on greater collaboration to reduce costs and support growth as the sector faces mounting financial challenges.

The two Manchester universities, which both trace their histories back to the formation of the Manchester Mechanics Institution in 1824, see the new scheme as a way of fulfilling that ambition.

Duncan Ivison, president and vice-chancellor of the University of Manchester, said the message to higher education and the government’s expectations are clear – that universities must strengthen regional collaboration to drive meaningful impact in local communities.

Projects such as the joint alumni scheme represent tangible progress towards deeper, more strategic partnerships, he added.

“We are committed to continuing this journey together and are actively exploring new opportunities to collaborate in ways that benefit our institutions, our regions, and our people. Our shared vision isn’t just about working better together – it is about securing the future of the higher education sector through unity, purpose, and collective action.”

Students in Leicester have been able to benefit from a similar scheme for the last four years. Graduates of the University of Leicester and De Montfort University are eligible for a 20 per cent discount on a selection of postgraduate taught courses at either institution.

