‘Managerialist’ overreach ‘biggest problem for academics’

Universities’ instinct to ‘de-risk everything’ makes things worse for everybody, says academic émigré

November 12, 2024
John Ross
A rules and regulations book
Source: iStock

The biggest threats to academic freedom are neither corporate muzzling nor mob censorship but “managerialist” overreach from risk-averse administrators, according to a scholar-turned-entrepreneur.

Mike Zyphur, a part-time professor of quantitative methods at the University of Queensland, said the sector’s instinctive method of ensuring quality was to place limits on academics.

“There’s this managerialist culture in many – not all, but many – universities that leads them to see everything that people do as something that needs managing,” he said. “The minute a university starts caring about something, it usually gums it up with red tape, committees [and] oversight.

“In particular, teaching ends up being quite heavily managed. You have to conform with…guidelines and rules. That is actually quite antithetical to academic freedom.”

What can universities do to protect academic freedom?

Professor Zyphur is founding director of the Institute for Statistical and Data Science (Instats), which describes itself as “an open platform for research training and community building”. It enables academics to bring insights from their disciplines – often in the form of material developed for their PhD students – to a much broader audience, either gratis or commercially.

He said he had developed the platform around academics’ needs, and had quit a tenured position in Melbourne to do so. Building the company would not have been possible from within the “bureaucracy and hierarchical control” of a university.

Professional associations are now the only organisations that allow academics to fully harness their expertise, he said.

Professor Zyphur likened universities’ treatment of academics to a restaurant requiring its star chef to “standardise the ingredients” and submit ideas for new dishes to a committee. “What do you think the net result is going to be? The more you try to control something like some of the coursework that academics are offering, the worse it’s going to get.”

He said that instead of trying to “de-risk everything” with rules that rarely stopped things going wrong anyway, universities should “trust people until they screw up”. If that happened, “you try to figure out the cause and how to fix it. You don’t impose restrictions on an entire community and ruin the process for everyone when problems are usually quite localised.”

He conceded that rules imposed on academics often originated from governments, but said university administrators needed to make a “mindset shift” from managing to representing their people.

“The general approach should always be [to] protect the academics. Shield them from as much administration and bureaucracy as you possibly can.”

He said academics’ view of the “problem of universities” differed from the wider “narrative” about institutions failing to meet business’ needs. “The real problem for us, who are in them, is that universities aren’t allowing us to do our work and be more relevant.”

john.ross@timeshighereducation.com

Read more about
Read more about: 
Academic freedom
Academic life
Management and governance

Register to continue

Why register?

  • Registration is free and only takes a moment
  • Once registered, you can read 3 articles a month
  • Sign up for our newsletter
Register
Please Login or Register to read this article.

Related articles

Related universities

Reader's comments (5)

#1 Submitted by gab26cam on November 12, 2024 - 9:01am
Absolutely correct! The problem now is, there are so many bureaucrats and administrators, that it's virtually impossible to dislodge them and their 'mentality'. It's Parkinson's Law in action. It would take mass sackings and retrenchment - a kind of 'bonfire of the administrators' - to make a difference and to give autonomy back to academics. Unfortunately, I cannot ever see this happening, so Western universities will simply fall into steady, managed decline. Already the degrees most undergrads receive aren't worth the paper they're written on.
#2 Submitted by kjk on November 12, 2024 - 9:22am
I completely agree with the article and I'm not an Academic ! With the increased recruitment of rafts of middle managers they obviously need to be found something to do. Processes which worked perfectly well before with just consulted stakeholders, now get bogged down by project/programme managers, work teams, focus groups and various comittees, usually staffed with people who only have a vague understanding of the work in question, yet whose approval is required for the work to commence. Even trivial work is now treated like a fullblown project - requiring the production of documentation which may be read once and then never looked at again. But the magic is that the people involved in these groups are the ones you find winning staff awards and getting promoted, despite hindering improvements to teaching and research. I guess it is yet another comittee made up of the same people who also decide on these outcomes.
#3 Submitted by j.d.stewart on November 12, 2024 - 12:00pm
Absolutely right Professor Zyphur. My summary of the risk averse culture in most UK universities these days is that I have to get permission to do my job, e.g., extensive internal approval process to satisfy before a grant bid can be submitted. Another example; when I developed a new course in 1990, the registrar colleague attended the validation event to take the minutes. To do that now, registrar or equivalent has already determined most of the parameters, oversees the design and development process to ensure compliance with a myriad of policies, and has more power than any other member of a validation event.
#4 Submitted by Maverick2 on November 13, 2024 - 12:22pm
Absolutely agree the Universities are completely full of BS jobs, you could easily sack 50% of the admin staff and things would get better not worse as we would not have to waste our time dealing with ridiculously overpaid and underperforming middle and senior management teams. The first rule of bureaucrats is that they breed like rabbits. Once the sackings are completed we can they pay the academics the pay they deserve. I am fed up paying for this excess bureaucracy from my pay packet !!!
new
#5 Submitted by uob_professor on November 13, 2024 - 4:45pm
It is hard to disagree that administrative and procedural bloat have become the defining characteristic of UK HE. It is hard to see where or how it ends, but abolishing the Office for Students would have been a positive step by the incoming government. That didn't happen, but at least the Chair is being replaced so perhaps there will be a de-bloating agenda. Let’s hope.

You might also like

Sponsored

Featured jobs

See all jobs Update job preferences