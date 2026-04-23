‘Loss of faith’ in gold open access as funders withdraw support

With politicians and science funders becoming more vocal about publishers’ profits, experts predict shift in focus to different forms of free-to-read distribution

Published on
April 23, 2026
Last updated
April 23, 2026
Jack Grove
Actor Gerald Campion pretending to steal and eat a large cake as stall holder Mrs Joan Roper watches and onlookers laugh. To illustrate concern about publishers’ profits - that they are having their cake whilst also eating it.
Source: Fred Morley/Fox Photos/Getty Images

International moves to stop researchers from publishing in major free-to-read journals suggest a collapse in political support for the costly “gold” open-access model amid concerns over publishers’ profits, say experts.

Earlier this month Cancer Research UK (CRUK) became the latest high-profile research funder to withdraw support for open-access publishing, stating it would no longer fund the article processing charges (APCs) for its researchers. That move will save £5.2 million over three years, explained the charity’s director of research operations, Dan Burkwood, who criticised the “unsustainable costs and structure of the current publishing model”.

Noting how “some of the big publishing houses have profit margins approaching 40 per cent”, Burkwood argued that the charity’s funds were used to pay researchers’ APCs yet their universities also paid a second time via institutional transformative agreements. “The publishers are – so to speak – having their cake whilst also eating it,” he concluded.

That break from supporting “gold” open access (CRUK-funded studies must still be made freely available in a repository within six months) echoes similar moves to push researchers in the US and China away from high-profile but expensive open-access publications.

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In China, a draft policy circulated by the Chinese Academy of Sciences would stop scientists using academy funds to pay APCs for more than 30 journals that charge more than $5,000 (£3,701) per paper, Science has reported, although it is unclear when the change might take effect. Meanwhile, in the US, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) is considering similar caps on APCs, with limits of between $2,000 and $3,000, or $6,000, among the scenarios proposed back in July 2025 – far below the publication fees of more than $12,000 charged by many top journals.

A recent hearing by the House Committee on Science into scientific publishing, held on 14 April, illustrated growing hostility towards the commercial model of gold open access that has, until recently, been backed by scientific funders across the world, said Samuel Moore, a scholarly communications specialist at Cambridge University Library who researches open-access practices.

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“I was surprised at how much they criticised commercial publishers. They supported open access but said ‘we cannot have the profiteering of private companies that we’ve seen’,” explained Moore on how US politicians had characterised open access as the “shovelling of money into the profits of commercial publishers”.

That scepticism regarding the gold open-access model could increasingly push funders into supporting different forms of free-to-read publishing, such as not-for-profit diamond journals or institutional repositories, rather than relying on the world’s largest commercial publishers to make content immediately free to read, said Moore.

“We’ve funded open access in a commercial way and hoped authors might start making price-sensitive decisions about where to publish. Maybe funders will start taking a different approach with more focus on green open access and capacity-building for repositories,” he said.

Campus resource: Three ways libraries are championing the open access movement

Rick Anderson, librarian at Brigham Young University, in Utah, said it was increasingly clear that support for the gold open-access model had “dropped quite a bit both in the US and Europe” amid tightened budgets.

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“That support has fallen both among funding agencies, which increasingly refuse to let their funds be used to pay APCs, and among libraries,” explained Anderson.

“The reasons, I think, are pretty simple: first, it’s become clear that commercial publishers are thriving under the APC model, and driving commercial publishers out of the scholarly publishing space was always one of the unspoken, or at least only quietly spoken, goals of the open-access movement,” he said.

"And, second, a critical mass of open-access supporters has finally come to the realisation that APCs are just another form of toll access,” Anderson continued.

Even though “virtually no one thinks open access is a bad idea in principle”, said Anderson, it is “becoming clear that the APC model creates more problems than it solves, and that non-APC models tend to be unsustainable”.

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“As this becomes clearer and clearer to decision-makers who aren’t ideologically committed to the open-access project, [many of them] are becoming increasingly willing to say that maybe everything doesn’t have to be open access after all,” he said.

“The number of people who support the idea of open access has not, to my knowledge, decreased in recent years. But support does indeed seem to be declining both for the APC funding model and for the idea that we must have a mandatory and global transition to open access,” said Anderson.

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jack.grove@timeshighereducation.com

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Reader's comments (9)

#1 Submitted by phh4@le... on April 23, 2026 - 8:36am
Interesting analysis, but missing two points which, to me, are key. Firstly, the open access model reconfigures the accountability for publishers and editors, shifting it away from porviding readers with material they want to read; to working for the funding bodies, institutions, and authors (whose, often undeclared, business-model and priority is the dissemination of work they've funded and carried out, where paying for publication is a small additional cost). But, against this open access criticism, OA publications (should be) fully accessible to LLMs, AI and GPTs, enabling unprecedented impact from generally rigorous work, rather than driving AI to Facebook and Reddit.
#2 Submitted by i.scott... on April 23, 2026 - 11:54am
Surely the answer is a state-owned not-for-profit publishing company that publishes all state-funded work and work funded by charities (if they want to use the service).
#3 Submitted by phh4@le... on April 23, 2026 - 2:58pm
Firstly, which state? Science publishing is completely international. (Although we have to be exceptional grateful to the US taxpayers for funding NLM and NCBI, with easy global access - I can't imaging many other governments making such resources freely available.) Secondly, there are many journals owned by Academic professional societies and by not-for-profit organizations: there is no evidence that they can publish more cheaply that commercial publishers. And 'funded by the charities' is huge conflict-of-interest if they are the same charities funding the research then pushing out the work they fund in their own journals.
#4 Submitted by emilie.... on April 23, 2026 - 4:55pm
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#5 Submitted by b.... on April 28, 2026 - 3:55am
You know there's a reason why most university presses (in effect state funded, if not state owned) gave up on the journal business. It's because it takes significant investment in skilled people, technology and business systems, that requires critical mass of titles and global reach to defray. That's all the more so in the digital era, which has the publisher owning both the peer review process as well as the digital distribution platform capable of authenticating and managing millions of downloads a month. The supporting infrastructure is a non trivial expense that requires continuous re-investment and high quality IT (ie expensive) staffing. In addition, Gold OA, was largely promoted and negotiated by library consortia who sought to prevent the funding they received for traditional subscriptions to migrating outside the library ecosystem's control, (aided and abetted by academic departments that did not want to invest in the infrastructure for high volume Article Publishing Charge payments and approvals that OA mandate management requires). Thus the library had a vested interest in keeping funding where it was, vs shrinking it as the business model moved from subscription to pay-to-publish OA. Finally, if cost reduction was the goal (vs a whipping boy/slogan), the essential flaw in Gold OA is that costs were driven by published MSS - something that was increasing far faster (for most research universities) than the metrics that traditionally limited subscription price increases. And yes, based on history, the overall the conceit of any state-owned business - effectively a political organization over a bottom line driven one - being more cost efficient than a privately owned one (profit or NFP), is laughable.
#6 Submitted by s.u.... on April 23, 2026 - 4:50pm
I don't think many "ideologically committed" open access advocates within institutions did think "everything" had to be open access. That was very much an agenda pushed by Plan S supporting funding organisations, especially after the dilution of the Plan's effectiveness with respect to a Gold and Green transition with the permissiveness around Hybrid through Transformative Agreements.
new
#7 Submitted by ... on April 29, 2026 - 4:30am
I would suggest that you read some of the founding documents of the OA movement, most notably the statement emerging from the Budapest Open Access Initiative in 2002 (see https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Budapest_Open_Access_Initiative). From the moment it emerged as a more-or-less organized movement, the OA movement has been built on the belief that it is unacceptable to charge readers for access to scholarly content, and that all such publications must be open. Plan S was certainly one of the more aggressive moves in this direction, but it was a latecomer to the push for global OA (in 2018).
#8 Submitted by ... on April 24, 2026 - 8:29pm
Another terrible mess! Can those paid high salaries please sort it out?
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