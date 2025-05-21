Imperial targets joint research projects with new India base

UK foreign secretary hails partnership as way of strengthening scientific ties between the two countries

May 21, 2025
Tom Williams
Source: Imperial College London
Imperial Global India is led by Elena Dieckmann (L) and Sanjeev Gupta (R)

Joint research projects and collaborative PhD programmes will be at the heart of a new science hub being launched by Imperial College London in India.

The top-ranked university hopes the new initiative – which is being backed by UK foreign secretary David Lammy – will foster deeper collaboration on science between the two countries.

Based in Bengaluru, the hub, to be known as Imperial Global India, will initially support up to 25 joint research projects every year between Imperial and partners in India in areas such as artificial intelligence, quantum science, biotech and clean energy.

It will also offer a scholarship programme for 75 Indian scientists over the next five years and a collaborative PhD programme with the Indian Institute of Science that will allow UK and Indian PhD students to work together on joint research projects.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lammy said that “education lies at the heart of the UK’s relationship with India” as it “unlocks opportunities that benefit both countries”.

He said the hub – officially launched at a ceremony on 21 May – would make “critical contributions” to the UK’s closer work with India on developing new technologies, set out in the UK-India Technology Security Initiative, agreed in July 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

“These new partnerships will further create a dynamic two-way flow of ideas and talent to drive shared prosperity and address global challenges in areas ranging from health and climate to telecoms, AI, quantum, biotech and critical minerals,” Lammy added.

Several universities have moved to set up presences in India in recent months, but most have concentrated on creating branch campuses to teach local students, with little focus on research.

Imperial has pursued a strategy of rapid international expansion in recent years, setting up hubs in Singapore, Ghana and San Francisco under the “Imperial Global” banner.

The university already had a strategic partnership with the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, that supports joint research projects in several scientific areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

UK science minister Patrick Vallance said the university was building a “formidable global network…across the world”. He said that “science is international by definition”, which was “especially true for the UK and India, where deep links in areas like life sciences are bolstered by our deepening trade relationship, and our unique historical and cultural bonds”.

Vallance said the expansion of Imperial into Bengaluru will “enable its international community of students, researchers and innovators to work with their India-based counterparts, on efforts that could drive growth, unlock investment, and deliver breakthroughs from health to energy, and beyond”.

tom.williams@timeshighereducation.com

Read more about
Read more about: 
Internationalisation

Register to continue

Why register?

  • Registration is free and only takes a moment
  • Once registered, you can read 3 articles a month
  • Sign up for our newsletter
Please
or
to read this article.

Related articles

Reader's comments (1)

new
#1 Submitted by ... on May 22, 2025 - 4:03pm
TRACE AND RECOVER STOLEN BITCOIN/USDT/ETHEREUM CRYPTO INVESTMENT: THROUGH THE HACK ANGELS I am sure. Not everyone has heard about THE HACK ANGELS RECOVERY EXPERT. I recently lost over 870,000 in this cryptocurrency scam after being assured that I would receive a substantial return on my investment within a few days. All of this happened so quickly that I was in shock. My husband almost left me and I was going to lose everything until I came across THE HACK ANGELS RECOVERY EXPERT online who are experts in recovering cryptocurrency funds from these scammers. Less a day of consultation, they were able to retrieve all of my money. I'm very grateful to these guys for saving me from becoming a victim. If you have ever fallen victim to a bitcoin or cryptocurrency fraud, I strongly suggest using THE HACK ANGELS RECOVERY EXPERT to assist you get your money back. WhatsApp +1(520)200-2320 or shoot them an Email at support@thehackangels.com They also have a great Website at www.thehackangels.com

You might also like

Sponsored

Featured jobs

See all jobs
ADVERTISEMENT