Hike Erasmus+ budget by €20 billion to boost inclusion, EU told

Several university groups and student organisations have called on the European Commission to raise Erasmus+ funding to “at least €60 billion” (£52 billion) in the next budget, far above the €40.8 billion proposed by Brussels.

In a joint statement released on 7 January, 16 groups, including the European University Association (EUA), the Erasmus Student Network and the Guild of European Research-Intensive Universities said €40.8 billion “represents a step in the right direction” but more funding was needed to meet “a wide range of new challenges”.

“When all factors, including inflation and new priorities, are taken into account, the proposed Erasmus+ budget for 2028-34 would at best allow the programme to continue as it is,” said Amanda Crowfoot, secretary general of the EUA.

“However, it would not be able to fund enhanced and additional activities to underpin the Union of Skills and the European Education Area, as proposed by the European Commission.”

She added that lower funding would mean there would not be enough to support inclusive access to studying abroad, alliances and new scholarships in priority fields.

In July 2025, the commission proposed a €40.8 billion budget for the next Erasmus+ programme, covering 2028-34, as part of the overall €2 trillion proposal for the European Union’s long-term budget.

The programme’s budget for the current seven-year cycle, due to end in 2027, is €26.2 billion.

The university groups said that Europe needed more talent over the coming decade that could work across borders, pointing to the findings of the Draghi report – a 2024 publication on economic competitiveness on the continent.

“In this context, investing in people – through higher education exchange and collaboration – is central to Europe’s future prosperity, competitiveness and resilience,” they said in a statement.

They pointed to several priorities that could be affected by lower funding, including mobility targets endorsed by member states, the consolidation of the European Universities Initiative and the Centres of Vocational Excellence, the inclusion of learners with fewer opportunities, and scholarships in strategic fields.

The organisations also said a budget of at least €60 billion would allow Erasmus+ to prioritise meeting the programme’s agreed political targets without reducing quality, deliver on priorities such as skills development, and respond to demographic changes and labour-market needs.

“Education can make an invaluable contribution to the EU’s competitiveness agenda, but this requires concerted investment,” Crowfoot said.

