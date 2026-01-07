Hike Erasmus+ budget by €20 billion to boost inclusion, EU told

Current proposals would limit access to studying abroad and prevent creation of new scholarships in priority fields, European universities have warned 

Seher Asaf
Blue flags flap in the wind outside EU headquarters
Source: iStock/Alexandros Michailidis

Several university groups and student organisations have called on the European Commission to raise Erasmus+ funding to “at least €60 billion” (£52 billion) in the next budget, far above the €40.8 billion proposed by Brussels.

In a joint statement released on 7 January, 16 groups, including the European University Association (EUA), the Erasmus Student Network and the Guild of European Research-Intensive Universities said €40.8 billion “represents a step in the right direction” but more funding was needed to meet “a wide range of new challenges”.

“When all factors, including inflation and new priorities, are taken into account, the proposed Erasmus+ budget for 2028-34 would at best allow the programme to continue as it is,” said Amanda Crowfoot, secretary general of the EUA. 

“However, it would not be able to fund enhanced and additional activities to underpin the Union of Skills and the European Education Area, as proposed by the European Commission.”

She added that lower funding would mean there would not be enough to support inclusive access to studying abroad, alliances and new scholarships in priority fields.

In July 2025, the commission proposed a €40.8 billion budget for the next Erasmus+ programme, covering 2028-34, as part of the overall €2 trillion proposal for the European Union’s long-term budget.

The programme’s budget for the current seven-year cycle, due to end in 2027, is €26.2 billion.

The university groups said that Europe needed more talent over the coming decade that could work across borders, pointing to the findings of the Draghi report – a 2024 publication on economic competitiveness on the continent.

“In this context, investing in people – through higher education exchange and collaboration – is central to Europe’s future prosperity, competitiveness and resilience,” they said in a statement.

They pointed to several priorities that could be affected by lower funding, including mobility targets endorsed by member states, the consolidation of the European Universities Initiative and the Centres of Vocational Excellence, the inclusion of learners with fewer opportunities, and scholarships in strategic fields.

The organisations also said a budget of at least €60 billion would allow Erasmus+ to prioritise meeting the programme’s agreed political targets without reducing quality, deliver on priorities such as skills development, and respond to demographic changes and labour-market needs.

“Education can make an invaluable contribution to the EU’s competitiveness agenda, but this requires concerted investment,” Crowfoot said.

seher.asaf@timeshighereducation.com 

Reader's comments (2)

#1 Submitted by ... on January 8, 2026 - 8:02am
This really does seem a rather expensive scheme and one that seems to benefit the rather well-off European students and their families (what we used to call the bourgeoisie) rather than UK domestic students. I can't help but think that the money might be better spent on UK domestic teaching and research, especially given that the non-discounted cost is over 25% of the annual QR funding and set to rise to nearly 50% after the first year discount ends (as I understand the figures though stand to be corrected if wrong). £840 billion would save a lot of jobs or subsidize a lot of home undergrad fees? If there is some serious quid pro quo elsewhere in the negotiations that brings in additional funding to the UK then I suppose it's justifiable but I can't see any, just some vague guff about closer relations bringing benefits. I think this is more to placate the labour backbenchers in the light of potential leadership challenges tbh.
new
#2 Submitted by ... on January 12, 2026 - 9:15am
Do you know I am confused. We have the international levy. We have the hike in NI which is negatively affecting Unis and other business, despite the govt's election aim of making growth a priority. These have taken millions out of Universities and we know that we are still facing thousands of jobs cuts. But now, this govt has managed to find and additional £540 million to spoend on a scheme that most agree benefits European students the most and robs of us the potential international student fee income they might otherwise pay. Is it naive to suggect the £570 million might have been better spent on UK universities or supporting disadvantaged UK students, thus obviating the need for the international levy in the first place? Is it naive to suggest that this is just part of the process of placating Labour backbenchers to support the currently embattled Prime Minister?

