Fee levy ‘an act of immense economic self-harm’, warns Khan

Sadiq Khan has cautioned against plans to introduce a levy on international student fees, warning that putting roadblocks on universities’ recruitment would be an “act of immense economic self-harm”.

The Labour Mayor of London will use a speech at Imperial College London’s new Ghana hub in Accra, to make the case for the value of international students, after new analysis from City Hall found they contribute £12.5 billion to the capital, and £55 billion to the national economy every year.

Khan’s party colleagues in Westminster plan to introduce a levy of up to 6 per cent on fees to fund higher education and skills, which could cost the sector more than £600 million.

Universities have also warned that it will push international student numbers down, especially if they are forced to put up fees as a result.

“There are people at home who believe we should pull up the drawbridge to international students, or punish universities that choose to welcome people from around the world,” Khan is expected to say.

“When they graduate, they go on to make our city – and our country – a better place to be.”

His speech forms part of a five-day trade mission to Africa, where he is seeking to strengthen ties with countries across the continent.

“Closing our country to global talent would be an act of immense economic self-harm – one that would slow down growth and leave working people in Britain worse off than before. That’s why I’m calling on our government not to make it harder for international students to study in the UK,” Khan will add.

“On my watch, London will be as open as ever…But I think we must do more. We cannot simply wait for the world to come to London; we must bring London to the world.”

Imperial College London is the first UK university with a permanent base solely focused on science, technology, and innovation in Africa.

The university’s president, Hugh Brady, said that international students were “an essential part of Imperial’s global community” as they brought “diverse perspectives, new ideas, and fresh approaches to tackling today’s most complex challenges”.

Reacting to Khan’s comments, Liz Hutchinson, chief executive at London Higher, said the UK should be “strengthening our position as a hub for talented individuals from across the world”, rather than weakening it.

“The government’s proposed levy on international students does the opposite. With our partners in the sector, in industry and in London, we stand ready to collaborate with government and sector colleagues to find alternative solutions that enhance rather than damage London’s international competitiveness,” she said.

John Dickie, chief executive of Business LDN, added that at a time when some countries are looking to close their doors to international students, “the UK should do all it can to reinforce its attractiveness to talented people from across the globe”.

“London is the world’s best city to study, but the government’s plans to introduce a new levy on the income generated by overseas students risks damaging our competitiveness.

“Ministers should scrap these plans to avoid damaging growth, exacerbating the higher education sector’s financial challenges and undermining our soft power.”

