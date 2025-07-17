‘Cut-throat’ recruitment round expected after record applications

Number of 18-year-olds applying to university reaches new high but anticipated drop in top A-level grades adds to uncertainty ahead of clearing period

July 17, 2025
Juliette Rowsell
Source: Matt Cardy/Getty Images

UK universities are gearing up for what is expected to be another “cut-throat” student recruitment round, with little sign of elite institutions reining in efforts to take the lion’s share of the domestic intake.

Amid intense financial pressure – and declining international enrolments – last year’s crucial clearing period was characterised by Russell Group universities hoovering up a record proportion of students, with even highly competitive institutions such as the universities of Edinburgh and Manchester and King’s College London offering places post results day.

This year’s recruitment round is expected to be equally competitive after a year in which major job cuts worsened, with potentially dire consequences for lower-tariff universities.

Ucas data released on 17 July showed a record 328,390 18-year-olds applied before the 30 June deadline, a 2.2 per cent increase on last year. The overall number of applicants was 665,070, a 1.3 per cent increase on 2024. 

Gary Davies, pro vice-chancellor for student recruitment and business development at London Metropolitan University, said that Russell Group universities will look to “grow” on their numbers from last year, adding that “the government’s saying they think there could be as many as 100,000 fewer A and A* grades this year”, which could see “tens of thousands of students” miss their predicted grades.

However, he expects more students to see their places confirmed, even when they have fallen below requirements. 

“I expect to see more and more students who have missed their grades at higher-tariff institutions just be accepted…It’s the sort of behaviour we’ve seen in low-tariff institutions for years. Why reject someone who’s dead set on coming to you just because they haven’t quite met the grades that you’ve asked them to?”

Jessica Lister, director of consultancy Public First, agreed that she expects to see a “big increase” in the number of offers made this year, as universities look to bolster their finances ahead of any major governmental changes to higher education, including proposals to introduce a 6 per cent levy on international student fees.

“I think everyone is going to be much less conservative about how many places they’re offering out because, as much as possible, they just want to shore up recruitment before any future changes are made,” she said. 

Davies said this could pile more pressure on struggling institutions, and he said it could be “cut-throat” for lower-tariff providers as the Russell Group continues to “squeeze” the recruitment market. “There are lots of post-92s that have had declining domestic recruitment for five plus years now, and it exacerbates the financial crisis because this is the core business,” he said.

More than 2 million offers for undergraduate study have been made by universities and colleges already this year, the Ucas data revealed, a 3.8 per cent increase compared to last year. A total of 94.5 per cent of all students who applied before the January deadline are going into the results period having received at least one offer.

Anne Hill, assistant director of student recruitment at Birmingham City University, said recruitment continues to be “a buyer’s market”. Students are becoming increasingly “savvy”, she said, and outlined that applicants are increasingly holding offers but then “shopping elsewhere” for other options, making competition between universities stronger.

“Say you’ve got a pot of a thousand students – of those, 50 per cent may then decide that they’re going to go elsewhere, even though they’ve confirmed they’re going to go into your university.

“Institutions are aware they have to compete in a clearing market, and it’s not as easy as just saying, ‘we’ll close the doors on results day, and that’s it, we’re done’.”

Davies said that clearing is now better described as a “summer recruitment” period, as many applicants now “don’t bother with the wider Ucas cycle”. While this greater choice and flexibility is good for students, “it’s harder for people like me to get bums on seats”, adding it’s “becoming harder and harder to predict exactly where you’re going to land at the end of it”. 

While he said student number caps previously felt like “trying to land a jumbo jet on an aircraft carrier”, Davies said that “part of me hankers for that now, because it would control some of the more aggressive behaviour we’ve seen in recent years”. 

juliette.rowsell@timeshighereducation.com

Read more about: 
University admissions
Student recruitment and admissions

Reader's comments (5)

new
#1 Submitted by p.... on July 17, 2025 - 8:54am
On the one hand they are saying they lose money on each home student they recruit but on the other they are trying to recruit as many as possible. If you ran a restaurant and lost money on every meal you served you would simply go bust very quickly. If you can not put up the price of the meal you reduce the size of the meal I suppose
new
#2 Submitted by ... on July 17, 2025 - 9:15am
I think it depends on number of students in a classroom. You might loose money with average of 25 students, break even at 50 students and make money at 100. Economies of scale. Of course the challenge is how to keep any quality when resources are held constant or diminishing. i.e., educate 100 students today with the same resources as was spent on 25 students yesterday. And, how high are you willing to go to maintain profits? 200….500…1000?
new
#3 Submitted by p.... on July 17, 2025 - 9:41am
Or maybe a better analogy is steel production where you have to keep the blast furnaces running and just take the loss? But the problem also is that the cost of each student rises with all the additional support (mental health etc etc) in addition to the core teaching. It's OK just to say that class sizes will increase and you stack 'em high as it were but, as we know, it's not just class size. You still have to run individual essay consultations and feedback sessions, office hours for students, marking and assessments. The students will expect out of class consultation support. Many now expect 'catch-up' individual consultations to cover the work they have missed. Larger classes also tends to mean increased absence, which colleagues have to chase up. Much of this will also be done outside formal teaching hours via the 'adviser' role.
new
#4 Submitted by bursar@... on July 17, 2025 - 9:48am
The huge advantage Us have over normal businesses trying to sell into a market is that they control their output quality so they can just grade-inflate their way to seeming success - eventually degrees for all whatever their entry grades and despite spreading teaching input across ever more customers. It then is for the employers to determine whether such graduates are worth having within their labour force…
new
#5 Submitted by p.... on July 17, 2025 - 10:31am
So I guess the implication is that this year's slaughter of academic posts will be repeated, at least for certain Unis, who will not do so well in the admissions round next year? It's awful and seemingly never-ending and there is no good news in the horizon anywhere else. It's such a bleak, bleak place we live in. Unless you are a VC of course.

