Cambridge law journal apologises over Gaza annexation paper

A Cambridge University Press law journal has apologised for causing offence after a paper explored how Israel might seek to exploit natural gas reserves in Gaza if it annexed the war-ravaged territory.

The apology from the editorial board and editors-in-chief of the Leiden Journal of International Law (LJIL) came after the publication of an article that explored different scenarios in which the offshore gas reservoir known as Gaza Marine could be developed.

The paper’s abstract mentions four situations in which the gas fields, discovered in 2000 but left undeveloped because of the “complicated political status of the Gaza Strip over the past two decades”, might be exploited, of which the last is the “partial Israeli annexation of Gaza”.

While the paper notes that such an annexation would be illegal and unlikely to progress the gas field development, the piece was still heavily criticised online, with critics claiming that its authors – all of whom are Israel-based academics – sought to legitimise “colonial dispossession”.

“This normalisation of illegality through an academic conduit sets a dangerous precedent,” said one X user, while a PhD student added: “A primary function of Western academia is to enable and justify the West’s extractivist-colonialist depredations. Shame on you monsters.”

Other scenarios in which the gas extraction could occur include Palestinian independence, continued Israeli occupation and an international transitional administration in Gaza, according to the paper.

The paper notes, however, that, in the case of annexation, the “development of marine resources in the area would not be possible in practice” because it was likely to deepen tensions with the international community.

Responding to the outcry, the open-access journal – whose editors-in-chief are from Leiden University and the University of Cambridge – said its editors and editorial board “recognise the grounds for the criticism being levelled at the recently published article”.

“We are taking steps relating to the future of this particular piece and specifically how we can respond to the concerns that have been raised,” read the statement.

“As an immediate step, the editors in chief are issuing an expression of concern attaching to this piece that will appear shortly on the LJIL website,” it continued.

“This expression of concern is to confirm to our readers that we are investigating reports of significant inaccuracies or omissions in this article, with a view to identifying what future editorial action can be taken.

“For the avoidance of doubt, LJIL emphasizes the fundamental principles of international law that annexation of territories is unlawful and that the Palestinian people have the right to self-determination and the enjoyment of their natural resources.”

“We apologise to all those to whom our publication of this piece has given offence,” concluded the statement.

