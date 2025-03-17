Academic publishers braced for slowdown as Trump DEI purge bites

Defunding of diversity-related research may deter American university libraries from buying titles in contentious topic areas, publishers fear

March 17, 2025
Jack Grove
A rally attendee reads a book titled 'Profiles In Corruption', featuring 2020 Democratic presidential candidates ahead of a campaign rally for President Donald Trump. To illustrate that academic publishers are braced for a slowdown from Trump's DEI purge.
Source: Tom Brenner/Getty Images

Academic presses may face a slump in sales as US university librarians become more cautious about buying books related to gender, politics or race in light of Donald Trump’s attack on “woke” research, publishers have warned.

With the Trump administration seeking to slash what it calls “radical and wasteful” spending on government diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programmes, American science agencies have begun cancelling active research projects on transgender populations, gender identity, environmental justice and any studies seen to discriminate on race or ethnicity.

Peer review panels have also been halted to ensure new grants align with “agency priorities”, with researchers urged to steer clear of diversity-linked language.

There are now fears that US university libraries might soon be targeted if they are seen to be buying new titles related to politically sensitive areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nicola Ramsey, director of Edinburgh University Press, told Times Higher Education that the DEI crackdown could significantly impact the global academic publishing industry.

“If librarians are told they cannot purchase content that references topics on gender, race, sexuality or minorities, sales will be negatively affected due to the nature of our publishing,” said Ramsey who noted the US academic library market is “key for most university presses and other academic publishers as it’s so large and [universities] traditionally have had much bigger budgets”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The “real commitment to bibliodiversity” among US university libraries “especially among the Academic Research Libraries” underscored their importance to publishing, she added.

“Those libraries which had sought to build big collections – with a real commitment to bibliodiversity – might soon have to make difficult decisions on what they can buy,” explained Ramsey.

The Trump administration’s antipathy towards DEI initiatives was also likely to reduce research related to diversity that might lead to academic books on such subjects, she said.

“Most academic publishers have been committed in recent years to diversifying our lists, both in terms of author base and research areas [but] this research has relied heavily on federal grant funding, which is being cut from areas connected to DEI initiatives.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Some university presses, such as Edinburgh, are still committed to publishing on diverse topics from a range of authors, added Ramsey. “This [crackdown] will not deter our editors from continuing to diversify in our publishing – it’s a fundamental commitment that can’t be swayed by one administration,” she said.

That need to uphold diversity in publishing was echoed by Anthony Cond, president of the Association of University Presses and director of Liverpool University Press.

“Many university presses have long histories of publishing on topics that could be construed as DEI. Recent policy announcements make that work more important, not less,” he said.

“In a challenging higher education sector across several countries, including financial pressure on libraries, the university press focus on values-based publishing will remain an essential component for the bibliodiversity of scholarship.”

ADVERTISEMENT

jack.grove@timeshighereducation.com

Read more about
Read more about: 
Academic publishing

Register to continue

Why register?

  • Registration is free and only takes a moment
  • Once registered, you can read 3 articles a month
  • Sign up for our newsletter
Register
Please Login or Register to read this article.

Related articles

Related universities

You might also like

Elon Musk, chief executive officer of Tesla Inc., speaks virtually alongside Alice Weidel, co-leader of Alternative for Germany (AfD), during the party’s general election campaign launch in Halle, Germany, on Saturday 25 January 2025

What could the rise of the AfD mean for German universities?

With its Trump-style promise to smash woke ideology on campus, Germany’s far-right populist party is widely seen as a threat by academics. And with even the country’s mainstream parties promising little for higher education or research, few are relishing Sunday’s election. Emily Dixon reports

By Emily Dixon
21 February

Sponsored

Featured jobs

See all jobs Update job preferences
ADVERTISEMENT