The World University Rankings by Subject 2026 will be published on 21 January.

The Times Higher Education World University Rankings by Subject 2026 methodology is designed to evaluate universities across 11 subject areas using a refined version of the overall World University Rankings 2026 methodology. Employing the same range of 18 performance indicators categorised under five core pillars, THE provides a comprehensive view of academic and research excellence. The methodology is carefully adjusted for each subject, ensuring fairness and accuracy by considering field-specific research cultures and publication practices.

Discover how universities are ranked, the indicators that are used, and why the THE World University Rankings by Subject is a trusted benchmark for global academic performance.

Key criteria for Times Higher Education World University Rankings by Subject

Five core pillars of evaluation

Teaching: evaluates teaching reputation, student-to-staff ratio, doctorate-to-bachelor’s ratio, doctorate-to-staff ratio and institutional income Research Environment: focuses on research reputation, income, and productivity Research Quality: includes citation impact, research strength, research excellence, and influence Industry: measures income from industry partnerships and patents International Outlook: accounts for international students, staff and co-authorship

Recalibration for subject areas

Weighting adjustments by subject

Each subject’s ranking methodology is recalibrated to reflect unique academic cultures, with the weightings changed to suit the individual fields. In particular, those given to the research indicators have been altered to fit more closely with the research culture in each subject, reflecting different publication habits. For instance, in Arts and Humanities, where the range of research outputs extends well beyond peer-reviewed journals, we give less weight to paper citations. Meanwhile, Engineering focuses more on research productivity and industry collaboration.

Subject areas included in the rankings

The 11 subject rankings for 2026 are:

Arts and Humanities

Business and Economics

Computer Science

Education Studies

Engineering

Law

Life Sciences

Medical and Health

Physical Sciences

Psychology

Social Sciences

Disciplines covered in each subject area

Each subject ranking is based on a range of narrower disciplines, with the exceptions of Computer Science and Law, which are already single disciplines. The narrower disciplines for the remaining nine subjects are listed below.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arts and Humanities

Art, performing arts and design

Languages, literature and linguistics

History, philosophy and theology

Architecture

Archaeology

Business and Economics

Business and management

Accounting and finance

Economics and econometrics

Education Studies

Education

Teacher training

Academic studies in education

Engineering

General engineering

Electrical and electronic engineering

Mechanical and aerospace engineering

Civil engineering

Chemical engineering

Life Sciences

Agriculture and forestry

Biological sciences

Veterinary science

Sport science

Medical and Health

Medicine and dentistry

Other health

Physical Sciences

Mathematics and statistics

Physics and astronomy

Chemistry

Geology, environmental, earth and marine sciences

Psychology

Psychology

Educational/sport/business/animal psychology

Clinical psychology

Social Sciences

Communication and media studies

Politics and international studies (including development studies)

Sociology

Geography

Indicator weightings for Subject Rankings

Performance indicator breakdown

The indicator weightings for the overall World University Rankings 2026 and each of the World University Rankings by Subject 2026 are displayed in the below table.

Pillar Indicator Overall Arts and Humanities Business and Economics Computer Science Education Studies Engineering Law Life Sciences Medical and Health Physical Sciences Psychology Social Sciences Teaching Teaching reputation 15% 25.3% 21.1% 19.5% 20% 19.5% 21% 17.9% 17.9% 17.90% 17.9% 21.1% Student:staff ratio 4.5% 3.90% 3.3% 3% 4.5% 3% 4.5% 2.8% 2.8% 2.8% 2.8% 3.3% Doctorate:bachelor’s ratio 2% 1.7% 0% 1% 0% 1% 0% 1.2% 1.2% 1.20% 1.2% 1.4% Doctorate:staff ratio 5.5% 4.3% 4.2% 3% 5.3% 3% 4.2% 3.3% 3.3% 3.3% 3.3% 4.3% Institutional income 2.5% 2.1% 1.8% 1.5% 2.4% 1.5% 2.5% 1.6% 1.6% 1.6% 1.6% 1.8% Research environment Research reputation 18% 30% 22.8% 21% 20% 21% 21% 19.3% 19.3% 19.3% 19.3% 22.8% Research income 5.5% 3.6% 4.4% 4% 4.4% 4% 4.4% 3.6% 3.6% 3.6% 3.6% 4.4% Research productivity 5.5% 3.6% 4.4% 4% 4.4% 4% 4.4% 3.6% 3.6% 3.6% 3.6% 4.4% Research quality Citation impact 15% 7.5% 13% 13.7% 13.7% 13.7% 12.4% 17.5% 17.5% 17.5% 17.5% 12.4% Research strength 5% 2.5% 4% 4.6% 4.6% 4.6% 4.2% 5.9% 5.9% 5.9% 5.9% 4.2% Research excellence 5% 2.5% 4% 4.6% 4.60% 4.6% 4.2% 5.9% 5.9% 5.9% 5.9% 4.2% Research influence 5% 2.5% 4% 4.60% 4.6% 4.6% 4.2% 5.9% 5.9% 5.9% 5.9% 4.2% Industry Industry income 2% 1.5% 2% 4% 2% 4% 2% 2% 2% 2% 2% 2% Patents 2% 1.5% 2% 4% 2% 4% 2% 2% 2% 2% 2% 2% International outlook International students 2.5% 2.5% 3% 2.5% 2.5% 2.5% 3% 2.5% 2.5% 2.5% 2.5% 2.5% International staff 2.5% 2.5% 3% 2.5% 2.5% 2.5% 3% 2.5% 2.5% 2.5% 2.5% 2.5% International co-authorship 2.5% 2.5% 3% 2.5% 2.5% 2.5% 3% 2.5% 2.5% 2.5% 2.5% 2.5% Studying abroad 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Total 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100%

ADVERTISEMENT

Inclusion criteria for Subject Rankings

An institution first needs to be included in the overall THE World University Rankings before it can be considered for inclusion in any subject rankings.

There are two criteria for inclusion in the subject rankings: a publication threshold by discipline and an academic staff threshold by discipline. An institution also needs to be active in a subject to be included.

Publication thresholds

No institution can be included in the overall World University Rankings unless it has published a minimum of 1,000 relevant publications over the five years we examine (2020-2024 for the 2026 rankings), and at least 100 publications in each of these years.

For the 11 subject tables, the publication thresholds are lower. They differ depending on the volume of publications typically generated by each subject area, as displayed in the below table.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ranking Publication threshold over five years (2020-2024) Overall 1,000 (100 per year) Arts and Humanities 250 Business and Economics 200 Computer Science 500 Education Studies 100 Engineering 500 Law 100 Life Sciences 500 Medical and Health 500 Physical Sciences 500 Psychology 150 Social Sciences 200

Academic staff requirements

We also expect an institution to have either a minimum proportion of its academic staff in a discipline or a minimum number of academic staff in a discipline. Academic staff is defined as the full-time equivalent number of staff members employed in an academic post, for example, lecturer, reader, professor. The staff thresholds are:

Subject ranking Proportion of academic staff in that subject Absolute number of academic staff in that subject Arts and Humanities 5% 50 Business and Economics 5% 50 Computer Science 1% 20 Education Studies 1% 20 Engineering 4% 40 Law 1% 20 Life Sciences 5% 50 Medical and Health 5% 50 Physical Sciences 5% 50 Psychology 1% 20 Social Sciences 4% 40

How the rankings support decision-making

For students and academics

Identify the top universities in specific fields

Understand the focus areas of each institution

For universities