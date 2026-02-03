Times Higher Education rankings: 2026 schedule

Times Higher Education has confirmed the schedule for its portfolio of university rankings for the 2026 calendar year.
The year kicked off with the launch of the World University Rankings by Subject 2026 on 21 January.
On 23 April, we will publish the Asia University Rankings 2026; the results will be first revealed to delegates at the Asia Universities Summit in Hong Kong.
In June, the newly relaunched Sustainability Impact Ratings will be unveiled at THE’s Global Sustainable Development Congress in Jakarta, Indonesia.
Results of the World University Rankings 2027 will be released in September at our flagship World Academic Summit in Cape Town, South Africa.
We will close the year with the launch of our Arab University Rankings 2027 and our Interdisciplinary Science Rankings 2027, both in November.
2026 rankings schedule (click on a ranking below to view the latest edition)
- 21 January – World University Rankings by Subject 2026
- 23 April – Asia University Rankings
- June – Sustainability Impact Ratings
- September – World University Rankings
- 4 November – Arab University Rankings
- November - Interdisciplinary Science Rankings
- The next edition of the Latin America University Rankings will be published in 2027
Results release dates are subject to change; this article will be updated periodically.
Note: Following a review of our rankings portfolio, we made a decision to discontinue publishing the World Reputation Rankings and the Japan University Rankings.
