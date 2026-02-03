Times Higher Education rankings: 2026 schedule

Our rankings tables provide detailed insights on the performance of all types of higher education institutions from every corner of the world

Published on
February 3, 2026
Last updated
February 5, 2026
THE reporters
world data
Source: iStock/Igor Kutyaev

Times Higher Education has confirmed the schedule for its portfolio of university rankings for the 2026 calendar year.

The year kicked off with the launch of the World University Rankings by Subject 2026 on 21 January. 

On 23 April, we will publish the Asia University Rankings 2026; the results will be first revealed to delegates at the Asia Universities Summit in Hong Kong.  

In June, the newly relaunched Sustainability Impact Ratings will be unveiled at THE’s Global Sustainable Development Congress in Jakarta, Indonesia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Results of the World University Rankings 2027 will be released in September at our flagship World Academic Summit in Cape Town, South Africa.

We will close the year with the launch of our Arab University Rankings 2027 and our Interdisciplinary Science Rankings 2027, both in November.

ADVERTISEMENT

2026 rankings schedule (click on a ranking below to view the latest edition)

Results release dates are subject to change; this article will be updated periodically.

Note: Following a review of our rankings portfolio, we made a decision to discontinue publishing the World Reputation Rankings and the Japan University Rankings.

Read more about
Read more about: 
Rankings
World University Rankings news
Impact Rankings news

Register to continue

Why register?

  • Registration is free and only takes a moment
  • Once registered, you can read 3 articles a month
  • Sign up for our newsletter
Please
or
to read this article.

Related articles

You might also like

Sponsored

Featured jobs

See all jobs