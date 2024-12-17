Times Higher Education rankings: 2025 schedule

Times Higher Education has confirmed the schedule for its portfolio of university rankings for the 2025 calendar year.

The year will kick off with the launch of the World University Rankings by Subject on 22 January.

The following month, THE will publish the World Reputation Rankings 2025, which will use an updated methodology to provide a more sophisticated assessment of the reputation of academic institutions.

On 5 March, ahead of International Women’s Day, we will reveal our list of the top 200 universities led by female vice-chancellors.

There will be a spotlight on Asia in April, which will see the release of both the Japan University Rankings 2025 and the Asia University Rankings 2025. The results of the latter will be revealed at the Asia Universities Summit in Macau.

On 18 June, the seventh edition of the Impact Rankings will be unveiled at THE’s Global Sustainable Development Congress in Istanbul, Turkey.

Results of the World University Rankings 2026 will be released on 9 October at our flagship World Academic Summit in Thuwal, Saudi Arabia.

In November, the second edition of the Interdisciplinary Science Rankings will be published. The first edition, which was released in November 2024, was THE’s largest-ever debut ranking, featuring 749 universities from 92 countries or territories. We will also publish the Latin America University Rankings 2025.

The year will close with the Arab University Rankings 2025, out in early December.

More rankings launches to be announced in due course. Result release dates are subject to change; this article will be updated periodically.

Note: Following a review of our rankings portfolio, we have made a decision to discontinue publishing the Young University Rankings, pending a review of how we present overall rankings data on our website, including university ages and other characteristics.