Sustainability Impact Ratings 2026: a network built on evidence, driven by purpose

Seven years ago, 450 universities from 76 countries did something remarkable. They stepped forward, voluntarily, to be assessed against the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals and have their contribution to the world’s most pressing challenges measured, scrutinised and published for all to see.

That act of conviction has grown into something extraordinary. This year, more than 1,600 institutions from 116 countries have joined our new Sustainability Impact Network to participate in the Sustainability Impact Ratings. Together we have built the world’s largest university membership community united around a single shared purpose: to evidence, improve and amplify the role that higher education plays in the global race for sustainable practices.

The Sustainability Impact Network is a community of institutions that have chosen to be held to account and, in doing so, have earned something valuable: trusted, independent evidence of their commitment to sustainable development. A distinction that matters – especially to students.

Our survey data is clear. Some 85 per cent of member institutions say participation improves their reputation. More than half say it provides the best available evidence of their sustainability commitment. These stats reflect the reality that students, funders, partners and governments are paying close attention and that independently verified performance data carries weight that no amount of self-promotion can replicate.

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Membership of the network now delivers more than a published rating. Every member receives official, date-stamped certification of their results across each SDG entered, a fully licensed suite of marketing assets for use across print and digital channels, and access to detailed performance benchmarking – their scores broken down metric by metric, set against the global benchmark for each goal. Members also gain access to exclusive webinar sessions, peer networking opportunities and a monthly newsletter sharing data insights, best practice and case studies from across the community.

And this year we are going further still – with new tools to help institutions communicate their achievements to their target audiences: prospective students, research partners, funders and governments.

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If your institution is already a member of the Sustainability Impact Network – thank you. You should be proud of what we have built together and what we continue to build. If your institution is not yet part of this vibrant community, I urge you to join us – and join the global movement for a more sustainable planet for us all.

Times Higher Education Sustainability Impact Ratings 2026 results will go live on 24 June at 00:01 BST

