News Talks podcast: How is global HE responding to the SDGs?

What do the 2026 Sustainability Impact Ratings tell us about the countries and regions whose universities are prioritising work towards the UN Sustainable Development Goals?

Published on
June 24, 2026
Last updated
June 24, 2026
Miranda Prynne
Source: R. Satish Babu/AFP via Getty Images (edited)

As the Sustainability Impact Ratings 2026 are unveiled, we discuss what the latest results reveal about institutional and regional efforts towards the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

Times Higher Education rankings editor Naomi Firsht talks to Miranda Prynne about the institutions and countries that are leading the pack on working towards each of the 17 SDGs. They discuss the broader global trends highlighted in the ratings, which show universities in less wealthy nations closing the gap with their wealthier counterparts, and Asia’s institutions growing their presence year on year.

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Sustainability
Climate change
Sustainable development
Rankings
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