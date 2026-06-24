Universities’ local solutions can help tackle global challenges

In an uncertain world defined by tectonic geopolitical, societal and technological disruption, the role of universities as catalysts for public good has never been more critical.

The Times Higher Education Sustainability Impact Ratings matter because they assess global universities on their real-world actions to improve lives, deliver equity and fairness, and safeguard the planet for future generations.

As a young, diverse and dynamic institution, Australia’s Western Sydney University (WSU) is enormously proud to have topped the rankings for an unprecedented four years in a row. Our success underlines how we use knowledge, enquiry and research to lead change. We not only seek to prepare students for the future, but also actively shape the world they will inherit.

Advancing all 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) is reflected in our mission, centred on ensuring our students are successful, delivering impactful research, and strengthening communities in Sydney’s west and beyond, including our offshore locations in Vietnam and Indonesia.

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As the antithesis of an ivory tower, WSU exists to serve our students and the communities we are deeply embedded in.

Anchored in one of Australia’s fastest-growing outer-metropolitan regions, Western Sydney is home to Australia’s largest urban Indigenous population and people from all over the world, many of whom are refugees.

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More than 170 languages are spoken here, and two-thirds of our students are the first in their families to attend university. They pursue their dreams while balancing study with struggling to make ends meet.

Their lived experience, and that of their families, shapes the challenges we work to address as part of our commitment to sustainability, including tackling poverty, creating decent work and economic growth, and delivering social justice, good health and well-being, a quality education, and gender equality.

Our region too is a microcosm of many of the world’s ecological and environmental problems, including water scarcity, extreme heat, climate change and finite resources.

Source: Rose Marinelli/Shutterstock

At Western Sydney University, we are not just aligned to the SDGs; our commitment to sustainability and resilience is a way of life. The SDGs are part of our DNA, and they compel us to deliver public good and, through education, research and university initiatives, change lives for the better.

This is our social licence and guides how we can remain relevant and trusted by our communities. We are driven to find solutions in our backyard but deliver impact far beyond Australia’s borders.

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Across our Western Sydney campuses, our electricity continues to be 100 per cent renewably sourced, and we are certified carbon neutral for business operations by Climate Active. By 2029, we strive to become climate- and nature-positive.

Across the world we are making a difference through community-based initiatives like the MARVI project, which is transforming how groundwater is managed in more than 10,000 villages across India.

Local women are trained as Bhujal Jaankars – groundwater-informed volunteers – and they are armed with a smartphone app called MyWell. By gathering data on water availability, they are helping their communities make informed choices about where to plant crops.

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As one of our university-wide seven strategic priorities, sustainability is delivered and measured through our teaching, research and operations. It is not tacked on to the end of our curriculum but featured at its core as one of six graduate attributes that prepare students to contribute to a sustainable, diverse and socially just world.

Academics choose how to incorporate it into their teaching, which can include education about sustainability, where students gain an understanding of key concepts and challenges such as the SDGs, climate change, public health or corporate social responsibility in global and local contexts.

Or they can teach education for sustainability, where students develop the skills to think critically and work collaboratively, or focus on subjects around education towards sustainability. The knowledge students gain of these core concepts is measured and tracked through an annual sustainability literacy survey.

At WSU, we know global problems can often be addressed through local, community-based solutions with impacts that are felt far wider. We are determined our students will gain the knowledge and real-world skills that empower them to continue delivering positive global impact long after they graduate.

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George Williams AO is vice-chancellor of Western Sydney University.