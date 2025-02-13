Only a nationwide strike can stem the carnage in UK higher education

Limiting industrial action to defensive branch battles on redundancy is not enough. We need to politically challenge the HE funding model, says Rhiannon Lockley

February 13, 2025
Rhiannon Lockley
A picket by UCU members
Source: Min Jing/iStock

UK higher education’s funding crisis has been developing for 15 years. When the coalition government introduced £9,000 fees for home undergraduates at English universities and cut block grants for teaching in 2012, it turned the economics of student recruitment upside down. Stable finances, planning and regulation were lost in a scramble for bums on seats. 

This accelerated when student recruitment caps were abolished – partially in 2014, and then fully a year later. University managers realised that each home undergraduate earned them £2,000 more than they cost to teach, so they could make serious money via economies of scale. Thus began a splurge to invest in campuses, buildings and marketing departments. 

But as the value of England’s regulated undergraduate fees fell in real terms – alongside that of the government grants that remained, in various forms, elsewhere in the UK – universities increasingly relied on the subsidy provided by unregulated, exploitative international fees. 

It took only a decade for the system to go from boom to bust. Last year, vice-chancellors started announcing redundancies on a mass scale, reaching more than 10,000 in 2023-24. This year, the pace of announcements is only increasing. The scale of destruction hitting higher education is immense. The economic models behind UK higher education are imploding.

Clearly, members look to unions during times like these. Last May, members of the University and College Union voted at our UK higher education sector conference (our key higher education decision-making body) for a campaign to start building a UK-wide industrial response to the crisis.

Last December the UCU higher education committee voted to act on this resolution. Unfortunately, this decision hasn’t been implemented in a timely way to allow strategic action in advance of Labour taking decisions on higher education funding. Instead, we’ve seen repeated delegitimising of UCU members’ decisions.

We all get involved in unions to make a difference, and we won’t always agree on how to do that. This is why UCU strategy is led by conferences, to which all branches can send representatives and proposals. This gives everyone a hearing, making sure we assess different views fairly and take binding decisions together. Union democracy supports good decision-making. Sometimes union members are disappointed with those decisions, but we need to behave in a collegial fashion and respect democracy.

An ongoing approach of denouncing UK-wide action is not delivering sector security. Instead, the carnage is intensifying. UCU branches and the staff supporting them have shown huge resilience in local fights but members are being made redundant in droves.

If we understand that the UK’s various university funding models are all broken, dooming the sector to escalating decline until they are replaced, then there is an obvious problem with limiting industrial action to defensive branch battles on redundancy: the employer can wait out the branch. 

To meaningfully act in the interests of members moving forward, UCU must do two things: escalate beyond branches being hit and politically challenge the funding model. 

Even though the funding crisis is made in Westminster and the other national capitals, UK anti-union law stipulates that industrial activity must be tied to employment conditions. This means such a campaign has to be conducted over pay.

You don’t have to look far to see this in practice. After all, that’s what the National Education Union did in English schools, taking strike action on pay as part of a wider campaign for increased school funding. It’s also what our Unison colleagues in higher education are doing right now. UCU must not be misdirected into paralysis. Repeating the line that pay cuts save jobs just reinforces the logic leading the higher education sector to collapse; pay suppression and job cuts are both caused by failure to fund universities in a sustainable way.

If the UCU is united and confident, we can take on the challenges we face. At my branch, Birmingham City University (BCU), we’ve doubled our membership. BCU does not participate in national bargaining over pay and conditions, isolating us, but we’ve fought disputes on safety and pay, beating ballot turnout thresholds and establishing a BCU bargaining and negotiating body. Our members are engaged and ready to fight: they trust branch leaders. This comes from clear, consistent messaging on strategy, united leadership, and negotiators’ understanding of the importance of organised leverage.

It also comes from keeping members informed and in charge of decisions. I’ve used this approach at regional and UK level, winning me endorsements across the union for my commitment to building confidence through mutual respect and consensus. I strongly believe that for the UCU to respond credibly in the current crisis after a period of internal division, we need leaders who understand and will demonstrate commitment to a member-led approach.

I am standing for UCU vice-president, not because I have all the answers, but because I believe in our collective capacity to bring meaningful change. Democracy, integrity and unity are key to getting UK higher education through the storm.

The market system has set universities against each other in cut-throat competition. Our job as trade unionists is to resist division. We need to stand up and fight for the sector and for everyone who works and studies in it.

Rhiannon Lockley is a foundation year lecturer in the Faculty of Health, Education and Life Sciences at Birmingham City University, where she is UCU branch chair.

Reader's comments (5)

new
#1 Submitted by Ian Sudbery on February 13, 2025 - 12:25pm
"If the UCU is united and confident, we can take on the challenges we face." Unfortunately we are neither of these things. Neither do I think that comparing our situation to that of the teachers is particularly useful. When teachers go on strike, the whole country grinds to a halt. When we go on strike nobody outside students really notices. That means that our industrial action's impact is more focused on our direct employers and less on the government. I agree that once Congress/HEC had made the decision to ballot, that decision should have been enacted. But i think a ballot would fail, none the less. Last time we had a national major out failed. I see no reason it would be different this time. As a departmental contact I see a tired membership who is non the less ready to go through it all again to help those they know personally, but they are not ready or willing to be part of any sort of grand strategy, particularly one who's chances of success are far from clear.
new
#2 Submitted by Scot_prof on February 13, 2025 - 10:42pm
This is just utterly daft. "The employer" is universities. It's not UCU branches the universities are waiting out, it's the collapse of entire funding system and societal justification for universities. If we're lucky most universities might survive what the government is doing to them. Or, we can make it even more disastrous for them, give all our students a real hard kicking that they won't forget*, and really make sure we harm the universities. Our "employer". One thing is right. What IS a good idea is politically challenging the funding model. The way to do that is to show the country how positive and vital universities are, and what a broad contribution they can make to students' futures. Which means only a fool would try and strike to really hurt the students hard. Now is the time to pull together - but positively. *our students will be the voters in a few years. Let's give them a really negative attitude to universities, shall we? We have one cohort that were badly mistreated (not by us) through Covid. Let's mistreat another cohort. That'll help.
new
#3 Submitted by Robert Poole on February 15, 2025 - 12:58pm
Full disclosure: what Rebecca Lockley does not say is that she is the V_P candidate for UCU Left, whose secretively-organised manoeuvrings have been the main source of division within the UCU for many years. Their perpetual strike policy was heavily defeated at the last ballot. Her predictable call is for for the decisions of conference to be supreme and everyone else to fall into line when they vote. No chance!
new
#4 Submitted by Senior Lec on February 15, 2025 - 2:07pm
Rhiannon seems to be making the case that industrial action is necessary to influence government policy on HE funding. Nowhere in this article does she bother with arguments about how IA will increase the 2024/25 pay offer from UCEA, which will be the dispute that members are told that they are being balloted on. Not only is this disingenuous towards members (except those who have read this article), it would also seem to provide employers with ideal grounds for an injunction (especially coming from a candidate for UCU President). Lets hope HEC ignores the case made by Rhiannon, and finally gets enough sense to abandon the ballot over last year's pay offer. Members won't vote for it anyway!
new
#5 Submitted by p.... on February 15, 2025 - 4:08pm
We can all agree that we need to campaign for a new university funding model. But Rhiannon Lockley does not explain how a national strike on pay (even if UCU members vote for it , which they won’t) would achieve that. Unlike strikes in hospitals, schools or railways, university strikes have no significant national effect and the government can (and will) ignore them. At the same time strikes on pay would divert energy , publicity and resources away from local campaigns and industrial action against compulsory redundancies . UCU needs to unite to protect jobs, not pursuing a pointless ballot on last years pay deal. UCU members whose jobs are being threatened need to know that their union will fully support them - not going off down a rabbit hole of attempting to force members to strike over pay.

