Australia must join Horizon Europe

The Australian government’s renewed negotiations to associate to Horizon Europe – the world’s largest research and innovation funding programme – come at a pivotal moment for the country’s science, society and sovereign capabilities.

The fundamental issue is how to position Australia in a rapidly evolving global knowledge ecosystem. As New Zealand and South Korea formalise their association to Horizon Europe and Singapore and Japan advance discussions to follow suit, we will be peripheral to the conversations that shape global research and innovation agendas if we stay aloof – and our ability to respond to shared challenges will be diminished.

Horizon Europe is more than a funding programme. It is a platform for purpose-driven research, a stimulant for innovation and a conduit for global impact. Association to it would support Australia’s national interest by strengthening our partnership with a stable, values-aligned political and economic system that supports science without ideology. It would empower our researchers, enrich our institutions, and deliver benefits that extend across policy, practice and the public.

Australia’s discussions revolve around access to Horizon Europe’s Pillar II, which funds high-quality research that addresses global and societal challenges and boosts industrial competitiveness. The prioritised sectors are closely aligned to Australia’s national interests across health, climate, digital technologies, industry and agriculture.

Access would allow us to share and build our scientific expertise through working with consortia of researchers, both in Europe and in Horizon Europe’s growing international ecosystem of associated countries – which include the UK, Switzerland, Israel, Norway and Canada.

In addition, it would create impact and influence by connecting our research to Europe’s innovation-industry-policy systems. Australian researchers are constantly developing ideas and solutions but to translate them into scalable solutions that improve domestic industrial competitiveness and boost Australians’ quality of life, we need access to international infrastructure, networks, markets and funding. Horizon Europe would provide us with that.

European citizens have already experienced countless tangible benefits from Horizon Europe-funded innovation across health and medicine; climate, energy and the environment; digital and industrial transformation; and society and culture. A European Commission evaluation has estimated a sixfold return on investment for its citizens, with an elevenfold increase in contribution to long-term GDP.

The European Australian Business Council has rightly highlighted the economic benefits of Horizon association for Australia. It would spark innovation-led growth, attract investment and position Australia as a competitive global innovator. It would also create new opportunities for industry collaboration, commercialisation and job creation, ensuring that research delivers not only knowledge but prosperity.

Although much of the local conversation around Horizon Europe has naturally centred on what Australia stands to gain, it is equally important to recognise what we bring to the table. Association is not a one-way street: it is a partnership.

Australia is home to just 0.3 per cent of the world’s population, yet we are responsible for more than three per cent of global research. Furthermore, the research we produce is higher quality than the OECD and the world averages. Much of this takes place in universities, where again, Australia excels: six of its public universities are in the top 100 of Times Higher Education’s latest World University Rankings, for instance, with three-quarters in the top 500. So we are a top-quality research partner.

We also offer something increasingly rare: affordability and efficiency in clinical trials with a diverse population. This makes us an attractive site for global trials that require speed, scale and rigour.

Moreover, Australia’s strategic location and deep engagement across the Indo-Pacific region offers Europe a gateway to one of the world’s most dynamic and diverse areas. Our longstanding regional partnerships are built on trust, reciprocity and shared priorities, and these can help European researchers navigate complex geopolitical landscapes, access diverse populations and co-design solutions that are culturally and contextually relevant.

So Australia’s negotiators are likely to be pushing at an open door in their discussions with European Union officials. We must all hope that, after previously declining to do so, they decide this time to walk through it.

Cecilia Hewlett is pro vice-chancellor (Europe) at Monash University.