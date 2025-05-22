Unions’ focus ‘to remain on jobs’ despite ‘insulting’ pay offer

An “insulting” pay offer may reignite UK union members’ desire to go on strike but the battle to protect jobs will still take precedence, with most staff “resigned” to not getting a large rise this year, according to experts.

The Universities and Colleges Employers Association (Ucea) has finally revealed a “full and final” pay offer of 1.4 per cent for most staff, blaming the sector’s “deteriorating” finances for its lowest offer since 2020.

Unions – who had been pushing for an increase of 7 per cent – have signalled they will recommend the offer is rejected, plunging both sides into yet another dispute over pay.

But the power of the University and College Union (UCU) – the largest of those involved in the process – has been undermined by its internal divisions. Its resources are also spread thinly because it is fighting redundancies on multiple fronts.

Gregor Gall, an industrial relations expert who is a visiting professor at the universities of Glasgow and Leeds, said that the “overwhelming” feeling among UCU members “will be sullen resignation” following the offer.

He said that although there is “considerable anger”, especially as the low pay contrasts with record high salaries and benefits for senior management, “the vast majority will see that if there is a fight to be mounted, it is not over pay”.

“The increasing toll of job threats and redundancies weakens not just the will to fight on pay but also the capacity to do so, particularly when the union necessarily has to react on a one-by-one institution basis,” Gall said.

As long as Ucea members are “not feeling even such a low pay rise will tip them over the edge”, he added, national bargaining will continue and again UCU will be forced to try to make advances on non-pay issues, such as workloads and inequality.

Employers signalled a willingness to discuss these areas last year but talks were cancelled when UCU called a strike ballot over the pay offer of 2.5 and 5.7 per cent.

This ballot was eventually postponed after members claimed that there was “no appetite” for a pay strike when thousands of jobs are being made redundant across the UK. 

Instead, the union’s national executive committee voted that, should the Ucea pay offer for this year be unsatisfactory, this would “constitute potential grounds for dispute” and “could lead to industrial action early in semester one [of] 2025-26”.

Ryan Burns, chair of the University of Brighton’s UCU branch, said that the offer was “pretty insulting”, but added “it’s not particularly a surprise”. 

He noted that the pay offer is a 14 per cent pay cut compared with 2021, adding “that’s 50 days of free work effectively compared to just a few years ago”.

Burns, whose union branch has put forward a motion at this year’s UCU Congress calling for it to “rebuild the fight over pay and jobs”, warned that depleting pay could lead to more workers leaving the sector entirely.

Universities have argued that a substantial pay rise will further hike staff costs – already the biggest outgoing most face – and therefore increase the likelihood of further job cuts.

But Rhiannon Lockley, chair of Birmingham City University’s UCU branch, said “taking a pay cut last year has not protected jobs in any substantial way, in the way that some may have argued that it would do”. 

juliette.rowsell@timeshighereducation.com

Reader's comments (12)

#1 Submitted by k.j.... on May 22, 2025 - 7:02am
It is an insulting offer but UCU striking never secured any significant gain in pay when the Universities were awash in surpluses so it certainly isn't going to achieve anything now.
#2 Submitted by ... on May 22, 2025 - 8:02am
Quite right. UCU's approach to any and all disputes is "STRIKE!!!", and almost invariably it achieves nothing but stress and hardship for the workforce.
#3 Submitted by i.... on May 22, 2025 - 10:41am
Concentrating on saving jobs is clearly the right decsision, but some poster's attitudes (such as the one above) are disappointing. Its not true that strikes "invariably achive nothing but stress and hardship for the workfore". I've added £6,000 a year to my eventual retirement income since the strikes to save the USS pension in 2018 (so a total of £120,000 in value if i'm retired for 20 years). Even if USS were to close tomorrow, thats more than enought to cover the lost income from striking. We have only recently returned from a local strike where the university capitualted after just 3 days of strikes, and promised no compulsory redundancies this year. Industrial action can work.
#4 Submitted by lewis.... on May 22, 2025 - 1:24pm
" with most staff “resigned” to not getting a large rise this year" - I am resigned to this every year @JulietteRowsell, given the pay offers UCEA have implemented over the last decade or more. Even when the sector has been in a much healthier financial state, UCEA showed no willingness to reward staff and instead took every opportunity to squeeze staff pay. Which makes Mr Jethwa's statement "In these circumstances the pay uplift clearly does not reflect the true value employers place on staff" look pretty vacuous striking would be utterly pointless this year - and would throw away talks on other important matters - but let's not pretend university staff have been rewarded fairly in previous years. Perhaps @JulietteRowsell you could ask UCEA and Mr Jethwa whether they have an ambition in future rounds to reverse some of the substantial real-term pay cuts that they implemented?
#5 Submitted by stuart.... on May 22, 2025 - 2:43pm
I don’t want to add to people’s worries but there is no doubt that post 92 universities are also gunning for TPS and will withdraw from it as soon as they are allowed. UCU needs to keep its powder dry for matters of existential importance
#6 Submitted by ... on May 22, 2025 - 4:03pm
#7 Submitted by marijn.... on May 22, 2025 - 9:56pm
Not desperate enough, try again next year
#8 Submitted by rpoole@... on May 22, 2025 - 4:57pm
Thank you for alerting us to the HACKANGELS RECOVERY EXPERT scam - but I doubt that anyone reading this will fall for it.
#9 Submitted by nrc194@... on May 22, 2025 - 6:43pm
Can we pause and think?. Strike is effective because although the worker loses salary, the employer can't sell the product or service. For universities, a strike just means more savings. They sell the product once an year and charge upfront. UCU needs imagination. Go to the news, have parades, run solidarity concerts, make the issue visible! It is not just affecting staff... This affects the youth, their parents and grandparents. This affects the future. You can keep pruning the tree's branches, but at some point you must stop or your tree becomes only a stick.
#10 Submitted by ... on May 23, 2025 - 8:12am
The news will be greeted by working one hour less per day
new
#11 Submitted by i.... on May 23, 2025 - 1:16pm
Back prior to 2018, I uses to work 60 hour weeks. Repeated bouts of working to contract has meant I'm can't go back to that now. I rarely work more than 7.5 hours a day now, and screw what doesn't get done.
new
#12 Submitted by i.... on May 23, 2025 - 1:16pm
Back prior to 2018, I uses to work 60 hour weeks. Repeated bouts of working to contract has meant I'm can't go back to that now. I rarely work more than 7.5 hours a day now, and screw what doesn't get done.

