Teach students to spot paper mills, Chinese universities told

There is a “widespread lack of clarity” about ethical publishing practices among researchers in China, including the use of paper mills, a new survey has found.

China’s research output has risen significantly in recent years, but a new study has identified “high levels of uncertainty” about research misconduct in the country, including among students.

In particular, undergraduates who are actively publishing articles commonly have “limited access” to training about research ethics, according to joint research by the National Science Library at the Chinese Academy of Sciences and publisher Taylor & Francis.

The organisations conducted a survey of 1,777 researchers, librarians and students from undergraduate to PhD level in China to assess their awareness of different types of publishing misconduct.

Of these, 55 per cent had access to training in research integrity and publishing ethics.

The study, published in the Journal of Data and Information Science, found that while “many researchers” use third-party manuscript preparation and editing services, there is “limited knowledge” about how to distinguish between legitimate and unethical services.

“This is highly concerning as we are aware that bad actors, such as paper mills, offer their services under a similar label,” say the authors.

The results also show a higher proportion of undergraduates deem unethical services to be acceptable than more senior researchers.

The survey responses “indicate [undergraduates] have a lower level of awareness of basic publishing ethics principles,” the authors write, adding that this means they “are more vulnerable to exploitation by bad actors, as well as more likely to commit unintentional misconduct”.

Responses to the survey indicate that, where training does take place, it has a “positive impact” on levels of awareness of misconduct, understanding of basic publishing ethics and research integrity principles.

However, there were still areas of confusion among all respondents, suggesting current training “may not be sufficient”.

“In addition, there are uneven levels of training across all cohorts, with higher levels of support being available to more experienced researchers compared to undergraduates,” the authors write.

The study recommends that undergraduates receive training “early in their careers”, while calling on universities to ensure it is clear who is responsible for research integrity within institutions and departments.

China has increasingly cracked down on publishing misconduct as the country’s research output has increased, including banning researchers accused of plagiarism from participating in government-funded projects.

“The findings of our survey highlight the urgent need for training for students and researchers at all levels in China, a finding which we believe to be applicable to many students and researchers across the world,” said Sabina Alam, director of publishing ethics and integrity at Taylor & Francis.

“Until then, the knowledge gaps we’ve discovered leave researchers vulnerable to exploitation by unethical organisations, such as paper mills, and many may unknowingly engage in misconduct.”

