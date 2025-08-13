Strict dress code at Thai university sparks backlash

A newly enforced dress code at a prominent Thai university has triggered widespread criticism, prompting the student affairs office to delete official social media posts promoting the policy.

The rules prevent the wearing of sleeveless tops, spaghetti straps, tube tops, short skirts or shorts and open-toed shoes in classrooms or when visiting academic offices at Chulalongkorn University.

Students who break the rules face deductions of “behaviour points”, with repeated violations potentially leading to suspension or disqualification from holding student leadership positions.

The student affairs office publicised the policy via photos on its official Facebook page, Chula SA (Chulalongkorn Student Affairs), showing students in dormitories and on bicycles in what were labelled as inappropriate outfits.

The posts sparked a wave of criticism from students and the wider public.

One student commented: “Like a local wearing flip-flops to court, the bloody officials made me take off my shoes and go in barefoot. I’m baffled as to how bare feet are supposed to be more polite.”

Another wrote: “The ad should be called ‘Witch Hunt: The Series’”.

Following the backlash, the student affairs office deleted the original video clips – a move which, according to student activist Netiwit Chotiphatphaisal, “makes the controversy even more significant, as it shows the level of sensitivity and reaction the policy has generated”.

Netiwit, who has been active in raising concerns over student rights in Thailand, shared the issue widely on social media.

His post on X has reached more than four million views, fuelling further debate and student-led protests online.

The Political Science Student Union has since posted a mock video addressing the dress code controversy, which has gone viral on both Instagram and X.

The post reads: “Where are the students heading? This isn’t appropriate!…Dressing appropriately for an event means dressing in a way that’s comfortable for everyone. The Chulalongkorn University Political Science Student Club therefore affirms that dressing is a fundamental right.”

Students and activists have condemned the dress code for restricting basic forms of self-expression.

Netiwit said the penalties for breaking the dress code show “how far the university is willing to go to enforce conformity”, warning that the system could be used to sideline outspoken students.

He told Times Higher Education: “As a university in the 21st century, Chulalongkorn should focus on fostering critical thinking and freedom of expression. In a time when universities are being challenged from many directions, they should strive to be inclusive, not sacred places that punish those who think differently.”

The enforcement allegedly includes reprimands by university staff, adding to concerns about the policy’s impact on freedoms on campus.

The dispute is part of a broader conversation about student rights in Thailand’s universities, which some say face increasing administrative control.

The dress code controversy follows a recent row over the university president’s use of an AI-generated speech to welcome new students – an incident criticised by the Faculty of Communication Arts for lacking transparency.

Chulalongkorn University did not respond to a request for comment.

