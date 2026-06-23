Sharp rise in ERC advanced grant applications from outside Europe

The number of scientists outside Europe who won a European Research Council (ERC) grant for senior researchers has more than doubled this year following the launch of the “Choose Europe for Science” initiative.

The ERC has awarded a total of €838 million (£723 million) to 319 senior researchers around the world under its advanced grants scheme, which supports established scientists.

Thirteen of the winners are currently based outside Europe, compared with just four in the previous year. Nine are from the United States, two from Australia and two from Canada.

The ERC also reported a sharp rise in applications from researchers outside the EU. A total of 164 researchers applied for the grants in 2025, up from 44 last year. Overall, it received a record 3,329 proposals, up 31 per cent last year. The success rate was 9.6 per cent this year.

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The UK is the largest host destination for the grants, with 62 projects based at its universities and research centres, more than any other country, despite no longer being an EU member. This is followed by 46 in Germany, 32 in Switzerland, 29 in Spain and 26 in France.

Out of the 319 winners, researchers from Germany won the highest number of grants at 52, followed by 45 Britons and 29 Italians.

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“These projects embody the spirit of scientific exploration that drives progress. The increase in applications from researchers based outside Europe shows that initiatives such as ‘Choose Europe’, aimed at attracting and keeping talent, are helping to reinforce Europe’s appeal to top scientific talent worldwide,” Ekaterina Zaharieva, the European commissioner for startups, research, and innovation, said in a press release.

Seven of the 13 winners from outside the EU made use of a special provision for researchers relocating to Europe under the “Choose Europe” initiative and requested additional funding to establish a new laboratory and research team in Europe, the ERC noted.

This advanced grant is among three ERC competitions allowing researchers outside the Europe to request an additional €2 million to support the costs of establishing a new laboratory or research team in Europe.

“The ERC’s role is to support researchers who are asking difficult scientific questions and want to venture into unexplored territory in pursuit of new knowledge,” said ERC president Maria Leptin.

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“They are of 33 different nationalities – testament to Europe’s strength as a destination for outstanding scientific talent, regardless of origin. We need to step up investment for Europe to lead in science and innovation.”

Winners will focus on a range of subjects, including vulnerability to drug addiction, extending women’s fertility and health and exploring the brain mechanisms behind stuttering.

seher.asaf@timeshighereducation.com