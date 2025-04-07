Research output dips at universities with ‘home-grown’ presidents

Universities led by presidents who completed their PhD studies at the same institution are likely to be less scientifically productive, according to new research.

The study, published in the journal Studies in Higher Education, analysed data from 90 Italian universities, assessing 310 presidencies elected between 2001 and 2022. Of the leaders studied, 90 were home-grown – a phenomenon known as “academic inbreeding”, defined by the study authors as where “the elected president completed their primary academic training (e.g. PhD) and career progression at the same institution”.

At the institutions with home-grown presidents, the number of publications per academic staff member per year was 7.5 per cent lower than at other universities, the researchers found. The findings were largely as expected, they wrote: previous studies on academic inbreeding, focusing on individual scholars, have found that those who remain at one institution throughout their career demonstrate “lower research output and productivity”, and are less likely to pursue “trailblazing research agendas”.

Not all associations with home-grown presidents were negative, however: the analysis also indicated that these universities experienced greater growth in student numbers, by 36 per cent. Homegrown presidents “tend[ed] to be more successful when it comes to the teaching mission of the university, measured through student growth,” the study authors conclude, noting that they were particularly successful in attracting local students.

ADVERTISEMENT

Describing the Italian higher education system as “characterised by high academic inbreeding of both university staff and presidents”, the authors set out three issues associated with the practice. Appointing homegrown staff is associated with “the consolidation and expansion of institutional power by a few powerful academics or groups of academics that act as academic oligarchs,” they write, as well as “a homogenisation of values and norms within the university”.

Moreover, the researchers said, “there is a continuous reinforcement of institutional values through symbolic rituals and routines” in institutions with high levels of home-grown staff; these values become, as a result, “internalised both as normal and successful”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nevertheless, they note, their findings indicated that home-grown leaders “can contribute to the development and performance of their universities”, particularly in positions “associated with student development and student affairs”.

Home-grown presidents “may be more likely to be desirable in teaching-oriented universities,” they conclude, while leaders with different academic backgrounds “will do a better job at research universities”.

emily.dixon@timeshighereducation.com