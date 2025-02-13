Record number of UK 18-year-olds apply to university

The number of applicants to UK universities by the main January deadline has increased for the first time in three years, though the application rate among British 18-year-olds continues to fall.

The figures from admissions service Ucas also reveal that a record proportion of students applied to elite institutions, in more concerning news for lower-tariff providers.

The data shows that a total of 600,660 people applied to UK courses by the equal consideration deadline of 29 January. Though small, the 1 per cent increase is the first since 2021 and will be welcomed by the sector after last year’s figures.

Of those, the number who were UK 18-year-olds increased by 2 per cent to a record 323,360.

The figures follow the trend set by early applications by the October deadline, which showed a similar rebound in demand.

However, with rising numbers of young people in the country, the application rate for 18-year-olds – 40.6 per cent – could not keep up.

This was down from 41.3 per cent in 2024 and a peak of 42.8 per cent in 2022. The application rate, which is disputed by some in the sector for its accuracy, fell equally among both men and women.

Jo Saxton, Ucas’ chief executive, said it was “encouraging” to see a record high number of school-leavers applying for university.

“It’s particularly welcome news to see that global confidence in the UK’s higher education sector remains strong, with an increase in international undergraduate applicants via Ucas to UK universities and colleges in 2025.”

Across all age groups, a record 118,800 applicants were from outside the UK – 3 per cent more than the year before.

Of these, 83 per cent were from outside the European Union, with continued strong growth in interest from China. A record 31,160 Chinese students applied to UK courses, 9 per cent more than the year before.

There was also a rise in applicants from the US (up 12 per cent), Ireland (15 per cent) and Turkey (24 per cent). However, interest dipped slightly among Indian applicants and fell in other source markets, such as Hong Kong (down 6 per cent) and Singapore (5 per cent).

And the Ucas data shows that the number of applicants aged 21 and over fell to its lowest level since 2008. Only 12 per cent of UK applicants are classed as mature in 2025 – down from 19 per cent in 2021.

“The continued fall in demand from mature applicants shows we have more work to do to break down barriers to progression, and better support students from all backgrounds who could benefit from the transformative experience of higher education,” Saxton added.

The proportion of white applicants across all ages also fell to its lowest level since 2008, but there were increases in interest across all other ethnic groups.

A total of 37 per cent of applicants came from non-white backgrounds in 2025 – up from 30 per cent in 2021 and just 19 per cent in 2006.

Around 2.8 million applications were made in total this year – of which a record 45 per cent went to higher-tariff institutions.

This was up from 44 per cent in 2024 and the 14th successive annual increase. In contrast, a record low 26 per cent went to lower-tariff providers.

