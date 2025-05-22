Non-academic v-cs ‘oversee biggest improvements in performance’

Universities urged to be ‘brave’ in hiring decisions despite ‘precarious’ times as study finds prioritising sector expertise doesn’t always pay off

May 22, 2025
Patrick Jack
Source: iStock/JeremyRichards

The vast majority of current UK vice-chancellors held a senior university leadership position before taking the top job, but it is those recruited from outside the sector that appear to have the greatest impact on performance, according to a new study.

Amid the ongoing financial crisis in the UK sector, the Higher Education Policy Institute (Hepi) examined the career backgrounds of 153 UK vice-chancellors who held the top position in February 2025, and warned that it has rarely been tougher to be a university leader.

This may in part explain why there has been significant turnover recently – with nearly half of the vice-chancellors the study looked at appointed since 2022.

The average tenure of just over five years is below that of a chief executive at a FTSE100 company, and appears to have fallen from a few years ago. As a result of this chop and change, a third of leaders are now women – with almost all appointed in the past five years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Three-quarters of the sample were appointed after holding a senior university leadership position elsewhere, such as deputy vice-chancellor or pro vice-chancellor.

A further 12 per cent had worked as a vice-chancellor immediately prior to their appointment, but this rate was much higher among Russell Group institutions (33 per cent).

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hepi research finds that this group of repeat vice-chancellors had the most impact on university performance, as judged by changes in league tables. Those hired from outside the sector also oversaw a similarly big improvement in ranking position, although they made up only 5 per cent of the whole sample.

Authors said the strong performance of those leaders from outside the sector could be a result of their “particular set of skills” that are useful for running a large organisation, but which may be harder to acquire in academia.

“It could be that institutions that are struggling are more likely to take a risk on a different kind of leader, and these institutions have more room to rise up in rankings – though the weighting should account for some of this.

“Or it could be that lacking a vested interest in the processes and procedures of institutions, those from outside the sector feel more able to make more significant changes that tend to pay off.”

While it might be tempting for institutions to play it safe during “precarious” times such as these, Josh Freeman, policy manager at Hepi and a co-author of the report, said the snapshot findings show that “safety first isn’t always the best strategy”.

“Institutions will be looking for someone who can inspire excellence in challenging times. Our universities must be bolder and consider candidates of all backgrounds, including those from different mission groups and outside higher education.”

ADVERTISEMENT

By comparing the ranking of an institution when a vice-chancellor took over with its most recent ranking, the analysis reveals that leaders who came from a Russell Group university or a foreign institution performed the worst.

Tessa Harrison, HE Partner at GatenbySanderson and a co-author of the report, said she hopes it “sparks fresh thinking and braver conversations about the talent pipeline for the future of UK higher education”.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Now, more than ever, it’s vital to reflect not only on what it takes to lead a university, but what it means to lead for the whole sector.”

The Hepi report recommends that those recruiting vice-chancellors should be “brave” – challenge assumptions about who can lead institutions and not to “confuse academic credibility with being credible with academics”.

“Now is the time for identifying a broader field of candidates, bringing in greater diversity and thinking laterally, even when a simpler or ‘safer’ option may seem the more obvious strategy.”

Campus spotlight guide: Wisdom from women leaders in higher education

It also urged universities to appoint a selection committee capable of making unpopular decisions, rather than one that always focuses on “preserving shared values”.

In a foreword to the report, Chris Husbands, former vice-chancellor of Sheffield Hallam University, writes that the job has become more definitively that of a chief executive, with “overtones of being a football manager”, because of having to lead in the shadow of league-table performance.

“The appointment of a vice-chancellor is always a hinge-point in the development of any institution. It is costly and time-consuming, which means the stakes are high for both the university and the successful candidate.”

ADVERTISEMENT

patrick.jack@timeshighereducation.com

Read more about
Read more about: 
Leadership
Management and governance

Register to continue

Why register?

  • Registration is free and only takes a moment
  • Once registered, you can read 3 articles a month
  • Sign up for our newsletter
Please
or
to read this article.

Related articles

Reader's comments (9)

#1 Submitted by k.j.... on May 22, 2025 - 7:12am
It would be interesting to know how much of any improvement was actually due to the VC and how much was due to existing staff which is far more likely. Look at your institution's strategy and then get an AI tool to write one , is there much difference between someting costing the Institution hundreds of thousands of pounds a year to that of something generated by a free product in a matter of minutes ? The AI tool will still probably be there too when the time comes to be accountable.
#2 Submitted by ... on May 22, 2025 - 8:28am
Yes it is often the case that VCs will claim credit and reward when an institution does well in the NSS, REF, TEF etc and uses those metrics to substantial year on year pay awards. But it's the staff teaching and researching who are doing the hard work in their Schools and they get minimal pay awards, and, indeed, are being encouraged to take VS at the moment. I think the ones who really make the difference are the academic 'middle managers'. If they are good then things get better. But in my experience taking credit for the work of others is pretty chronic in Universities.
#3 Submitted by robert.... on May 22, 2025 - 9:45am
I'm a little afraid that the success of external managers lies in playing directly to metrics and financial figures, rather than trying to accommodate the specific and conflicting needs of a university within the challenging conditions we are currently under. Does anyone have any data baout this?
#4 Submitted by ... on May 22, 2025 - 10:12am
Do you notice how they now compare themselves to Premier League Football Managers? I think the only point of comparison is that they would like to be paid the same as them. It is a very bad state of affairs when our higher education system is to be organised analogously to the most competitive football league in the world. We all know how fragile and problematic the data is that informs these rankings and how pursuit of success in them warps and twists all that we do. They don't tend to stick around long because they don't need to. They come in take a huge salary, pursue short term objectives and then decamp with substantial pay offs and pension contributions. And funnily, when their mess and mismanagement becomes noticeable, they are all leaving for someone else to clear the mess.
#5 Submitted by m.j.mol... on May 22, 2025 - 12:18pm
I imagine that leaders who come in from outside the university sector have experience at a level equivalent to VC - who would hire an outside who moreover lacks experience at the required level. So what the data are really telling us is that having experience at an equivalent level helps for performance (regardless of where that experience was obtained). Not surprising, it's a complicated job and people promoted from a lower level are untested.
#6 Submitted by k.wass@... on May 22, 2025 - 1:41pm
Where the experience comes from should not be the point here and that it still is seen as an issue potentially says a lot about the sector and its perceived resistance to change. That league tables are seen as measures of success are a whole different issue.
#7 Submitted by ... on May 22, 2025 - 3:53pm
TRACE AND RECOVER STOLEN BITCOIN/USDT/ETHEREUM CRYPTO INVESTMENT: THROUGH THE HACK ANGELS I am sure. Not everyone has heard about THE HACK ANGELS RECOVERY EXPERT. I recently lost over 870,000 in this cryptocurrency scam after being assured that I would receive a substantial return on my investment within a few days. All of this happened so quickly that I was in shock. My husband almost left me and I was going to lose everything until I came across THE HACK ANGELS RECOVERY EXPERT online who are experts in recovering cryptocurrency funds from these scammers. Less a day of consultation, they were able to retrieve all of my money. I'm very grateful to these guys for saving me from becoming a victim. If you have ever fallen victim to a bitcoin or cryptocurrency fraud, I strongly suggest using THE HACK ANGELS RECOVERY EXPERT to assist you get your money back. WhatsApp +1(520)200-2320 or shoot them an Email at support@thehackangels.com They also have a great Website at www.thehackangels.com
#8 Submitted by hdorus@... on May 22, 2025 - 5:13pm
Quote from article: "The Hepi research finds that this group of repeat vice-chancellors had the most impact on university performance, as judged by changes in league tables. Those hired from outside the sector also oversaw a similarly big improvement in ranking position, although they made up only 5 per cent of the whole sample." Yet, the header and all that follows this quote is about the 'only 5 per cent'. Article probably written by AI.
new
#9 Submitted by ... on May 23, 2025 - 2:55pm
META TECH RECOVERY PRO focuses on helping people search and recover missing or stolen Bitcoin, USDT, Ethereum, and other cryptos, especially in cases when the losses result from fraud. Should you find yourself in a situation where your cryptocurrency has been compromised, consulting META TECH RECOVERY PRO's expertise at (Metatech@Writeme.Com) would be one of the most important first steps. I am sharing this with the public since being careful in the cryptocurrency investing field is very important. Before investing your money, it's wise to carefully investigate and confirm the reputation of any person or cryptocurrency investment platform. Regrettably, I had to unlearn this lesson through experience. I deposited a significant amount, $574,000 in Crypto, into an internet investing company early last month. At the time, I was unaware that the whole endeavor was a clever ruse. My transactions seemed to be producing profits at first, which further lured me into a false sense of security. My account was suddenly locked, nevertheless, when I was unable to withdraw my profits. The company then requested an unanticipated charge, one I had not previously known about. Realizing I had fallen into a scam, I first contacted a cryptocurrency recovery specialist. Having done a lot of study and weighing multiple suggestions, META TECH RECOVERY PRO stood out as a very well-known choice. I chose to use their services, and I have to say, their skills completely blew me away. META TECH RECOVERY PRO displayed outstanding knowledge and professionalism, as well as effective tracking of my lost bitcoins and recovery within a very brief period. Their mastery in negotiating the complexity of blockchain technology and tracking false transactions was rather amazing. Based on my own experience, I strongly recommend META TECH RECOVERY PRO to anyone who has been defrauded of their missing cryptocurrency and is trying to recover it. Their knowledge, enthusiasm, and willingness to assist crypto scam victims are quite admirable. In trying circumstances, they provide a lighthouse of hope, and I am quite appreciative of their support in recovering my possessions. for help via: W/A ‪+1 469-692‑8049‬ Telegram:@metatechrecoveryproteam contact@metatech-recoverypro.com Thank you.

You might also like

Sponsored

Featured jobs

See all jobs
ADVERTISEMENT