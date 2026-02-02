Nearly half of British public want some student debt cancelled

Poll shows support for eliminating some or all of the money graduates owe the government, as calls grow for reform of the loan system

Patrick Jack
More than two in five people in Britain believe the government should cancel some or all student debt, a new survey has found.

A campaign to reform student loans has grown in momentum in recent weeks, with critics warning those on “Plan 2” loans paying hefty interest charges are stuck in “a student debt trap”. The government has been accused of adding a “stealth tax” to graduates’ earnings in England by freezing the threshold at which they pay back student loans in the budget last year.

Speaking to BBC Newsnight last week, the chancellor Rachel Reeves defended the changes as “fair and reasonable”.

But the coverage indicates the campaign is having an impact, with 44 per cent saying the government should write off some or all student debt, according to a new YouGov poll. Forty-one per cent of people think graduates should have to pay back their loans as currently.

Among the respondents, 36 per cent say the government should write off all student debt, 35 per cent think a portion should be reduced, and 25 per cent would prefer to forgive the additional debt accrued on top of the initial loan.

The poll, conducted at the end of January, showed that graduates unsurprisingly are more in favour of cancelling some student debt.

Graduates on “Plan 2” loans pay back 9 per cent of their income over the monthly threshold.

The polling found that 63 per cent of people thought this was too high. Almost half (46 per cent) say that 3 per cent was about the right level.

Though the public appear uncomfortable with the size of the financial burden placed on graduates, they still believe it is their responsibility.

Just a third (32 per cent) say university education should be funded by taxpayers – compared with a third (32 per cent) who think it should be through the medium of student loans and a quarter (23 per cent) via a graduate tax.

While many vice-chancellors have called for tuition fees to be increased, the wider public are overwhelmingly opposed.

Over two-thirds (68 per cent) say £9,000 fees are too high, and just 16 per cent say they are the right level. Almost half (46 per cent) say £3,000 fees (roughly what was charged before 2012) was about the right amount.

Alex Stanley, the vice-president for higher education at the National Union of Students, said that the “student loan system isn’t working for anyone”.

“Not for students who are having to access food banks. Not for graduates who are paying back hundreds of pounds a month without touching the sides of the interest on their loans. And not for the government as student debt is ballooning.”

He said Reeves should be “looking for a solution rather than doubling down on a broken system” and “needs to stop playing politics with students and graduates”.

Reader's comments (4)

#1 Submitted by ... on February 2, 2026 - 4:28pm
Yes and I would prefer to £570 million per annum (rising to £840 million in year 2) that this government is spending on Erasmus Plus to subsidize EU students studying in the UK, to be spent on reducing UK student debt or UK domestic fees.
#2 Submitted by rpoole@... on February 2, 2026 - 4:45pm
'Erasmus+ is open to learners, trainees and staff in higher education (HE), further education (FE), vocational education and training (VET), schools, adult education, youth and sport.' (UK Gov website). It's for UK citizens to get training and experience in the EU.
#3 Submitted by ... on February 3, 2026 - 10:58am
No it's not. The prior Erasmus scheme cost in the region of £150 million (which some argued was very expensive tho' not me), and was heavily dominated by generally well off EU students coming to study in the UK (thus not paying the international fee we so desperately need) rather than UK students going to the EU. The govt website is aspirational copy, the demand is simply not there and there is little reason to believe it will be taken up. Nor is there any mechanism to promote it. We do need to be sceptical when it comes to government policies. I am not opposed to the Erasmus scheme but Erasmus Plus is ruinously expensive and a luxury the UK HE system can not afford, especially when we look at the levels of student indebtedness and the frequent reporting of UK university defecits (Nottingham only today post £88 million!) which this huge sum could mitigate somewhat. Annual QR for the entire UK system is only abiut two time the annual EPlus fee, as far as I understand tho I stand to be corrected.
#4 Submitted by m.... on February 3, 2026 - 10:19am
I believe that university education should be free at the point of use, as it is an investment in the future of the nation. Loans should be restricted to living costs. If it's decided to continue to charge students tuition, we need to open up the marketplace. Let students shop around for the best loan that they can get, with repayment terms that suit their needs... and also encourage and support parents in building up "college funds" for their offspring from birth, which could reduce the amount that they need to borrow in the first place. A dedicated ISA perhaps?

