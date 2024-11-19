Indian and Pakistani universities close as smog envelopes region

Some universities in northern India and Pakistan have suspended in-person classes in response to a toxic smog engulfing urban areas.

Institutions including the University of Delhi, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Jamia Millia Islamia have switched to online classes as air pollution has soared in recent days.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Higher Education Commission (HEC) has shut down all universities in Lahore and Multan, directing them to shift to online learning.

The thick smog has reduced visibility across the cities and is believed to be hazardous to health, forcing schools and offices to shut as authorities encourage people to remain indoors.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement published on 18 November, the University of Delhi said the air quality had “deteriorated to an alarmingly high index” and, in the “interest of students”, classes would be conducted online until 23 November.

It said classes would resume in physical mode from 25 November and that examination and interview schedules remain unchanged. JNU and Jamia Millia Islamia posted similar notices.

ADVERTISEMENT

The University of Delhi also responded to a forged notice circulating on social media, purportedly from the university’s registrar, that declared a “winter break” in response to the incident, confirming it was fake.

Indian authorities have imposed temporary measures to try to reduce pollution levels in Delhi, including banning non-essential trucks from entering the city and prohibiting the use of coal.

Delhi, which has a population of more than 33 million people, suffers from poor air quality every winter, as burning fields in rural areas and cold weather collide, blowing smoke into cities.

In Pakistan, authorities declared a health emergency, introducing a pandemic-style lockdown last week in the cities of Lahore and Multan. As air pollution levels have begun to drop, restrictions have been relaxed, with some schools set to reopen.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Pakistani government has pledged to do more to address the increasing threat of smog.

“Smog is currently a national disaster,” Marriyum Aurangzeb, senior minister of Punjab, said at a press conference. “It will not all be over in a month or a year. We will evaluate the situation after three days and then announce a further strategy.”

helen.packer@timeshighereducation.com