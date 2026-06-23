Hertfordshire to cut 200 jobs in bid to save £20 million

The University of Hertfordshire is looking to cut £20 million from its budget, impacting 200 jobs, saying it has to go further because of the “scale of the challenge” it faces.

Describing the current crisis, which had led to the loss of 30,000 higher education jobs, as “one of the most challenging periods the sector has ever faced”, Hertfordshire said the proposed cuts will span academic, professional services and technical staff.

Last month Hertfordshire announced that it would close its history, philosophy, English literature, linguistics and creative writing undergraduate courses because of sustained low student recruitment but did not confirm any job cuts at the time.

In a 23 June update, the university said 200 jobs would need to go in the academic year 2026-27.

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Vice-chancellor Anthony Woodman said it was a “very difficult moment for our community”.

“Behind every post is a valued colleague who contributes to the life and success of our university, and we do not underestimate the impact of these plans or take them lightly.

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“However, the challenges facing our sector are significant and ongoing, and we are not immune to them. To remain financially sustainable and to continue delivering the high-quality education and opportunities our students expect, we must take action now.”

The university added that changes to immigration policy affecting international student demand have compounded financial pressures, while ongoing recruitment challenges, stagnant home tuition fees and rising costs across utilities, estates and national insurance have all had an impact.

It said it had already reduced non-essential spending but this was “no longer enough to address the scale of the challenge”.

Woodman continued: “This is not only about stability but about creating conditions for future growth. By reshaping our cost base now, we can protect what matters most – strong teaching, relevant courses and the support that underpins the student experience – while continuing to invest in areas of academic, enterprise and research excellence.

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“We are committed to supporting our community openly and thoughtfully through this process. We are confident in our future and in the role the university will continue to play for our students, our partners and our region. By taking these steps now, we are putting ourselves in a strong position to deliver our ambitions for 2030 and beyond.”

juliette.rowsell@timeshighereducation.com