First increase in UK study visa applications for more than a year

The number of applications for study-related visas has increased for the first time in more than a year, as the UK sector’s international student numbers continue to recover slowly.

Restrictions imposed by the previous government on family members of overseas students coming to the UK had led to a significant fall in visa numbers in 2024.

However, data from the Home Office showed signs of improvement towards the end of last year, and now continued growth in 2025.

A total of 28,700 applications were made for sponsored study visas in January – 13 per cent more than in the same month last year, and 7 per cent above January 2023 levels.

The number of applications from dependants remained low, with just 2,300 for the month – compared with 3,400 in January 2024, and 17,500 two years ago.

However, the total number of sponsored study-related visa applications overall was up 7 per cent on January 2024 – when the ban on dependants began. This was the first time monthly total application numbers have increased year-on-year since October 2023.

The official statistics confirm previously reported data suggesting “positive signals” in UK international recruitment.

The increase in demand seen in the monthly figures has done little to improve the picture over the past year.

A total of 411,100 applications were made by students in the 12 months to January – a fall of 13 per cent. And the number made by dependants was down 84 per cent across the same period.

The ban on family members coming to the UK, apart from with students on postgraduate research courses, began in January 2024 under Rishi Sunak’s administration.

Despite the financial problems the resulting drop in income has caused universities, the Labour government has retained the rule.

