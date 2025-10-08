Expanding visa eligibility ‘can deepen UK-US research links’

UK and US researchers must forge closer ties amid “significant political changes”, the Russell Group has said, urging the UK government to consider new ways of collaborating and removing barriers to long-term partnerships.

The group of research intensive universities has published a new report, A Special Research Relationship: strengthening US-UK research partnerships, arguing for the creation of a new strategic US R&D stakeholder group to “share current approaches to navigating the US landscape and explore new options for research partnerships” as well as more flexible joint funding mechanisms.

The report, released on 8 October, also outlines the depth of current UK-US research links and provides new data on the scale of cooperation between Russell Group members and American institutions.

British Council analysis of 2023 SciVal data, cited in the report, shows that the US is by far the Russell Group’s largest international research partner, generating 56 per cent more joint publications than the next most common country.

Overall, 60.8 per cent of Russell Group papers involved an international co-author last year – a similar proportion to the UK sector as a whole – and 29.4 per cent of all collaborative papers included a US-based researcher, amounting to 27,101 joint publications in 2023.

A survey of Russell Group universities reinforced that picture. Eighteen institutions (90 per cent) reported a US or North American focus in their research collaborations, while five (25 per cent) named the US as their top priority and 12 (60 per cent) as one of their highest-priority regions.

About two-thirds (13 universities, or 65 per cent) also have a direct institutional presence in the US – typically through offices or staff supporting recruitment and alumni relations.

The report recommends expanding the eligibility of the Global Talent Visa to make it easier for highly skilled researchers from the US to work in the UK, publishing clearer guidance on available funding and establishing a UK-US research and development stakeholder group to share intelligence on the US funding landscape and explore new partnership models.

It argues these measures would complement the UK-US Tech Prosperity Deal agreed last month, which pledged closer cooperation in science and innovation.

Key areas for collaboration include critical technologies such as engineering biology, semiconductors, telecommunications and quantum science, as well as medicine, computing and energy.

“It is important to recognise the strength and enduring nature of research partnerships between the UK and US,” said Tim Bradshaw, chief executive of the Russell Group.

“Much of the transatlantic collaboration between research-intensive universities is about addressing common challenges and opportunities. These collaborations help to build knowledge networks, shared understanding and a stronger talent pool for the future.”

Bradshaw said the UK must find ways to adapt to changing political priorities on both sides of the Atlantic to protect these ties.

“It’s vital the UK finds ways of navigating changes in systems and priorities as they occur, to enhance the resilience of existing research partnerships and ensure that future opportunities to work together are not missed,” he said.

He added that the Russell Group’s recommendations were designed to help universities and government respond quickly to shifts in policy and funding.

“These policies would help deal with uncertainty now and be mutually beneficial for the long term,” he said.

The report also calls for funders and universities to support greater researcher mobility, to underpin new collaborations and expand institutional networks.

Both countries, it says, should recognise each other as trusted partners in research security, reducing barriers to collaboration.

tash.mosheim@timeshighereducation.com