Black studies master’s course to close at Birmingham City

Birmingham City University has blamed low demand after deciding to close its master’s course in black studies just a year after it launched.

An open letter has been signed by about 150 figures around the world in protest at the decision, including prominent names such as activist Akala, author Yomi Adegoke, and Wanda Wyporska, the chief executive officer of the Black Cultural Archives.

The planned closure of the MA course in black studies and global justice would result in the loss of three staff members. It comes just two years after BCU cancelled its undergraduate black studies course – pledging at the time that there would be no redundancies for staff.

The letter accuses BCU of a “deeply flawed” process to close the course less than a year on from launch, with no consultation of staff, adding that the university had failed to promote the course properly.

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“We were obviously blindsided and deeply upset by both the news and the way it was delivered with a callous disregard for our wellbeing, expertise and the impact on students,” it says

Author Kehinde Andrews, professor of black studies at BCU, and four other black members of staff in the sociology division were called into a meeting with just 24 hours’ notice to be told of the decision.

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“For a university that prides itself on being a leader on issues of equality, diversity and inclusion it is frankly appalling that no one has seen the deeply problematic nature of hauling in five Black members of staff into a meeting to tell them that they, alone in the department, were at potential risk of redundancy,” says the letter.

The course closure proposal is now undergoing a period of consultation until 29 May when a decision will be made whether to accept the proposal to reduce the staff from 4.6 full-time equivalent to just two.

Speaking with Times Higher Education, Andrews said it should be very difficult for vice-chancellor David Mba, one of just a handful of black university leaders in the country, to follow through with the decision.

Mba has used his vice-chancellorship to expand opportunities for black students to take PhDs, creating fully funded studentships as part of attempts to build a pipeline for black scholars.

“I would hope that once he sees the outcry, he’ll realise this is not a decision that can be taken given…his own reputation [and] what the goals of the university are.

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“It flies in the face of everything we’re supposed to be trying to do. So my hope is, they’ll see sense by the end of the month.”

Andrews said the closure of the course is part of a trend of devaluing black intellectual thought in the US, and its “complete erasure” in the UK, set alongside the closure of the master’s in the history of Africa and the African diaspora at the University of Chichester in 2023.

“It just shows that lack of appreciation for what it is. There’s no understanding that actually we need to do things really, really differently for the students.

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“The curriculum is so Eurocentric, it’s so white, it is so biased, but even our university doesn’t seem to understand how important it is to change that.”

In a separate letter, students affected said they were “extremely disappointed by the lack of communication” around the decision, which they say has significantly damaged trust and confidence in BCU.

“This announcement, delivered mid-semester and without prior consultation, represents a significant failure in the University’s duty of care and a potential breach of our consumer and statutory rights,” it adds.

A BCU spokesperson said the course was one of a small number to be withdrawn from September due to low demand and that it is exploring opportunities for alternative provision.

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“A consultation process is underway with affected staff to discuss the impact of the course closures and explore reasonable options to minimise roles at risk. Any proposals are part of this ongoing consultation, no final decisions on staffing have been taken, so it would not be appropriate to comment on potential outcomes at this time.”

patrick.jack@timeshighereducation.com