Birmingham reprimanded over management of work-related stress

A failure to adequately manage work-related stress at the University of Birmingham breached health and safety regulations, according to a watchdog.

An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) found that the Russell Group university “does not have appropriate arrangements in place” for managing workplace stress and was unable to demonstrate that it is managing the risks associated with excessive workloads.

HSE inspections were held following a complaint submitted by Birmingham’s University and College Union (UCU) branch over excessive workloads and burnout among staff, which it claimed it had been flagging with management for more than three years.

The university was found not to have followed its own stress management policy, had inadequate stress risk assessments and controls to manage workloads, as well as no effective monitoring for workplace stress.

The HSE also highlighted inconsistent manager training and a lack of understanding of high-risk areas.

Specifically, it said the university’s current risk assessments were “too generic”, and noted that staff were not involved in the development of organisational risk assessment or in assessing how to address the failures in current performance.

It said Birmingham had concluded that work-related stress was “not a significant issue” among staff based on data including sickness absence rates, use of the employee assistance programme and referrals to occupational health.

But the HSE said these factors were all considered “in isolation” of other significant sources, including reports of stress-related incidents.

The HSE report, seen by Times Higher Education, reads: “There are clear and significant inconsistencies in your management arrangements and control measures for work-related stress.

“The lack of consultation and information gathering means you cannot demonstrate sufficient understanding of the risk to your staff from work-related stress in your business and, therefore, you cannot assess the effectiveness of your current control measures to ensure the risk is being appropriately managed.”

Dave Watton, health and safety officer for Birmingham’s UCU branch, said the findings were “a wake-up call”.

“This enforcement action confirms what staff and union representatives have been saying for years. Excessive workloads and chronic stress are not isolated problems – they are systemic and they are causing real harm.

“Instead of working constructively with us, management repeatedly cancelled meetings, dismissed our concerns and failed to act on health and safety reports,” he said.

“Staff well-being has been ignored for too long, and this decision vindicates those who spoke out but have been ignored.”

The university now has until 28 January to provide evidence to the HSE that it has reviewed its current management arrangements and stress policy to ensure it is appropriate and being followed, and has established monitoring systems of its policies.

This, the HSE noted, requires consultation with employees, and it has told the university to establish focus groups representing a range of employees.

If the HSE is not satisfied with the university’s response, it will explore further action.

Watton added: “This must not be a box-ticking exercise. Staff need to see real change – realistic workloads, proper risk assessments and a culture that takes health and safety seriously.

“We will continue to hold the university to account to ensure these failures are properly addressed.”

A HSE spokesperson said: “After being made aware of a concern, we carried out an inspection at the university. This resulted in proportionate enforcement action being taken.

“The university was provided written information regarding breaches of health and safety law that were identified at the inspection.“The inspection is ongoing and we remain in dialogue with the university in relation to the issues identified.”

Birmingham said that the HSE intervention was the lowest level possible and it will carefully consider next steps.

“We take the health and safety of all employees and students extremely seriously and are committed to working with our staff and our employee representatives on how we further improve our offering and support for workplace stress.

“We will ensure that any additional recommendations from the HSE are included in our work to further improve our offering around workplace wellbeing.”

The HSE had recognised, the statement added, that rates of absence, including for workplace stress, remain lower than the average rates for both the sector and the wider UK.

juliette.rowsell@timeshighereducation.com