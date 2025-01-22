World University Rankings by Subject 2025: table information

The data shown under key statistics are those provided by the university itself in its submission to the Times Higher Education World University Rankings. They represent data from the 2022 academic year, and may vary from subsequent or earlier years.

Students

This is the number of full-time equivalent students at the university.

Student-to-staff ratio

This is the ratio of full-time equivalent students to the number of academic staff – those involved in teaching or research.

International students

The percentage of students originating from outside the country in which the university is located.

Female-to-male ratio

The ratio of female to male students at the university.

Subject filter

Our subject rankings include tables for 11 separate subjects. Please note that the subject filter on the rankings tables is not a subject ranking. This filter will show you the universities ranked overall that offer programmes in more granular subjects.

Banded institutions

Precise ranks and overall scores are shown for the institutions ranked in the top 100. We then display banded ranks and overall scores for institutions in the rest of the table because the difference between their scores is not statistically significant. Precise pillar scores are displayed for each ranked institution.

Institutions that are ranked within bands are listed in alphabetical order. All the universities ranked within the same band have the same position. For instance, if the top two universities in country A are ranked in the same band (201-250), they are both ranked joint first in Country A.

Reporter institutions

Universities at the bottom of the table that are listed as having “reporter” status provided data but did not meet our eligibility criteria to receive a rank. Institutions have the option to opt out of being displayed as reporters should they not meet the eligibility criteria.