Competitions and cultural exchange: how international students enrich university life

Arguably one of the economy’s most international industries, higher education provides a prime example of the benefits that a diversity of talent can provide. At the Beijing Institute of Technology (BIT), these benefits are clearly on show, especially where international competitions are concerned.

International students at BIT have performed impressively in various competitions, including taking first place in the Me and Beijing essay competition, co-organised by the Beijing People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries. More than 30 students from 12 countries, including Egypt, South Korea, Saudi Arabia and Laos, took part in the prize, with entrants celebrating their friendships in Beijing and their experiences with the Chinese language.

Other success stories include the 2018 Study in China competition, during which five BIT students were granted the Outstanding International Student award. Additionally, Luo Shiyun, a Vietnamese student at BIT, was published in the overseas edition of People's Daily. In the article, Shiyun spoke glowingly of her time both inside and outside the classroom.

With language and culture being closely intertwined, international students are encouraged to get acquainted with the Chinese language to ensure they get the most from their university experience and are able to contribute to their new home. Reflecting this priority, BIT students and faculty were awarded during the eighth annual Beijing Overseas Students’ Chinese Language Star competition in 2019. In addition to BIT students from Malaysia and Kazakhstan being honoured, instructors Zhai Wenting and Liu Zhe were also commended.

The cultural exchange that universities like BIT benefit from is on display throughout a stirring artistic programme. BIT’s autumn concert provides an annual opportunity to showcase musical talent, with students from across the globe performing traditional and modern songs. The institution’s international students have also achieved great results in the Laihua Cup calligraphy competition. The event, which attracted more than 50 foreign students from 31 universities in Beijing, provided a fantastic opportunity to spread traditional Chinese culture among learners from various walks of life.

Sports provide similar opportunities to strengthen cultural bonds. In 2019, the Wushu Competition for International Students in Capital Universities saw entrants arrive from 18 Beijing universities, including BIT, hailing from 52 countries. In 2023, the BIT team won six gold medals during the competition.

International students have always contributed greatly to BIT’s success. Across academia, sports, arts and language, these students have found countless opportunities to engage in many uniquely Chinese experiences. At the same time, they have provided stand-out moments across numerous fields from music to martial arts.

Alongside more than 2,700 full-time international students hailing from 150 countries, BIT has signed exchange programme agreements with over 400 partner universities worldwide. The presence of a sizable number of international students at BIT ensures that the university continues to take a leading role in ensuring the higher education space strengthens cultural bonds stretching across the globe.

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