Japanese higher education needs a paradigm shift

For decades following the Second World War, Japanese universities adhered to a steadfast model: delivering affordable, high-quality education, ensuring timely graduation and channelling graduates into the workforce. This system was instrumental in shaping Japan’s post-war prosperity.

But Japanese higher education currently stands at a crossroads. The complexities of the 21st century and Japan’s well-publicised demographic decline demand an urgent paradigm shift. We must adapt, while retaining a commitment to societal contribution and academic excellence.

Internationalisation is one major area of focus. While some Western nations are reducing their international student numbers, others, particularly in Asia, are seeking more. Universities in South Korea and Thailand, for example, are increasing the number of courses they offer in English. And Singapore has relaxed its residency rules to enhance the appeal of studying there.

Japan has a current aim of sending 500,000 students abroad by 2033 (compared with 220,000 pre-Covid), while hosting 400,000 international students (compared with 280,000 in 2023). It also aims to employ 60 per cent of that international cohort after graduation (compared with 44 per cent in 2022 ).

These targets reflect declining domestic enrolments and a shrinking labour force, as well as the need to educate students with a strong global mindset. The number of 18-year-olds in Japan is expected to decline from the current 1.1 million to 820,000 by 2040, with the government predicting that Japanese colleges will have 20 per cent excess capacity by 2050.

Most of Japan’s existing international students hail from neighbouring countries, with China, Vietnam and Nepal being the largest contributors. To find another 120,000 students by 2033, Japanese universities must broaden their reach, especially to populous Southeast and South Asian countries such as Indonesia, India and Bangladesh, and also countries in Africa. They must foster an inclusive environment that welcomes diverse perspectives, including those of women and underrepresented groups.

At the institution I lead, the University of Tokyo, a third of postgraduates hail from outside Japan. However, only 3.4 per cent of undergraduates do.

We will have our work cut out to raise that figure significantly. To improve our educational and research environments, this year we have raised our tuition by 20 per cent for both domestic and international students. That fee hadn’t previously been raised in two decades, and it remains considerably lower than most leading institutions of the world: about $4,000 a year, with discounts and waivers for low-income students.

In an era marked by geopolitical volatility, universities continue to have a unique responsibility for promoting peace. The Nobel Peace Prize was awarded last year to the Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organisations (Nihon Hidankyō), which shares the experiences of atomic bomb survivors to highlight the devastating human cost of nuclear warfare. The prize is a reminder of Japan’s unique responsibility to advocate for a world free of nuclear weapons, and our university recognises that it has a responsibility to contribute to this dialogue, not just by reflecting on history but by engaging in the design of international systems that promote peace.

The current war in Ukraine is a stark reminder of how elusive peace can be. The conflicting parties alone cannot even begin to find a path to dialogue. Nor can the problem be solely solved by nation-to-nation exchanges and communication. The conflict – like that in Gaza – is deeply rooted in historical complexities, and its effects are felt in our daily lives, from rising food and energy prices to mass migration. We cannot afford to be a bystander. Universities must commit to solving such conflicts, in line with our scholarly role, by acquiring deep knowledge of the causes and their impacts.

Tokyo is actively engaging in global peace dialogues. For example, we have welcomed 45 Ukrainian students, researchers and their family members since the war with Russia began. Furthermore, we have established a special committee of scholars and experts to explore possible collaborative efforts with international organisations, governments and international NGOs.

Other global challenges abound, of course – with climate change, economic instability and rapid technological advancements prominent among them. And East Asia is grappling with its own issues, from China’s economic slowdown to South Korea’s political upheaval, underscoring the need for international collaboration and innovative leadership in higher education.

Since such challenges require nuanced and collaborative solutions, we are also committed to fostering interdisciplinary research, creating new opportunities for discovery. In 2027, for instance, we will launch a College of Design, tasked with educating students across a broad variety of disciplines to thrive in today’s complex world.

There is great transformative potential in collaboration. A partnership between our Earthquake Research Institute and the Historiographical Institute integrates the efforts of historians and seismologists to develop a scientific database of historical materials, enabling long-term forecasts of seismic and volcanic hazards in Japan. In an earthquake-prone region like ours, such research connects the university with society’s needs.

We also need a joined-up approach to artificial intelligence. Universities must prepare students not only with technical expertise but also with the critical thinking and ethical frameworks needed to navigate AI’s societal impacts. Tokyo’s BOOST NAIS programme aims to do exactly that by supporting doctoral students to collaborate across disciplines, communicate outcomes and contribute social value.

By embracing such innovation, we can prepare students who discern truth from falsehood, good from evil, and act with empathy instead of hatred. The task ahead is daunting, but with a bold reimagining of our role in society, the future of higher education in Japan holds immense promise.

Teruo Fujii is president of the University of Tokyo.