University looks like ‘bad bet’ to teenagers in ‘cold spots’

Doncaster focus groups find widespread scepticism that cost of a degree will be outweighed by career benefits

May 22, 2025
Chris Havergal
Doncaster, aerial view of rows of terraced houses
Source: iStock/Teamjackson

Enrolling on a degree course looks like a “bad bet” to students growing up in England’s higher education “cold spots”, who fear it is unlikely that any job they got post-graduation would pay enough to clear their debts, according to a new study.

As part of its inquiry into widening participation, the UPP Foundation conducted focus groups in Doncaster, where barely a third (36.5 per cent) of young people progressed to higher education by age 19 in 2022-23, 11.4 percentage points lower than the progression rate for England as a whole. For teenagers in receipt of free school meals, Doncaster’s progression rate is just 16.5 per cent.

Across the 65 individuals in the focus groups – conducted with 16- to 18-year-olds and with parents of school-age children from professional and skilled backgrounds – there was a keen awareness of the lack of graduate jobs available locally and a “widespread expectation” that people should seek employment after leaving school.

There was also a strong sense of place and family, with people of all ages wanting to stay near their relatives, and a general feeling of dissatisfaction with schools’ attempts to equip pupils to make informed choices about their post-16 options.

ADVERTISEMENT

UPP launched its inquiry last month with a report which found that three-quarters of teachers in London expected at least half of their class to go to university, compared with only 47 per cent in the Midlands, and 45 per cent in the north-west, Yorkshire and the north-east.

In the latest study’s parent focus group, none of the eight participants selected university as their favoured destination for their children, with all preferring apprenticeships, and half of the group said that they would actively discourage their offspring from enrolling in higher education.

ADVERTISEMENT

A key concern was the relevance of degrees to the local job market. As a 48-year-old mother-of-two put it: “My friend did a history degree and she’s working booking people into a paediatrician thing at Rotherham hospital…so her degree was just this waste of time…she’s just done the degree and gone to parties for three years.”

This was weighed against the cost of tuition fees, student accommodation and living expenses, with many feeling that accruing so much debt was unjustifiable.

“I think the debt that you get in is definitely something that no one really wants when you come out of university. And I think also not having a guarantee of, like, getting a job after it – that’s also a disadvantage, right?” said a 17-year-old female, a prospective finance undergraduate.

As such, the perceived risks of going to university were seen as being less preferable than the stability of immediate employment, even if this offered poorer long-term earning prospects.

ADVERTISEMENT

Campus spotlight guide: Helping students through the cost-of-living crisis

The study underlines the challenges facing the Westminster government as it seeks to deliver on its opportunity “mission” and as it seeks to respond to the political threat posed by Reform UK in post-industrial communities. All five of Doncaster’s parliamentary seats are currently held by Labour, but Reform seized control of the local council earlier this month and polling suggests that it would win all but one of the House of Commons constituencies were a general election to be held today.

The UPP report concludes that young people growing up in cold spots were caught in an “intergenerational trap”.

“In university cold spots, where successive generations are shut out of graduate jobs, parents who want the best for their children do not see university as supporting this ambition, because it will take their children away from them and keep them in distant locations…Thus the only sources of influence towards higher education that the young people we spoke to encountered are schools, colleges and universities. However, these are of inconsistent quality, struggle to offer well-aligned and timely guidance to young people, and exist (in the case of universities) at both a geographical and psychological distance from communities like Doncaster,” the report concludes.

“It can therefore be difficult for the young people we spoke to to feel like advice to go to university is reliable. This adds a psychological burden to the already considerable cost of the ‘bet’ that investment in a university degree represents. Furthermore, this bet seems to have very poor odds of paying off for those who wish to maintain their close community ties by settling down in the place that raised them, where graduate jobs are few and far between.

ADVERTISEMENT

“With all this in mind, they opt against an undergraduate degree; eventually, these children become parents themselves, and the cycle begins again.”

chris.havergal@timeshighereducation.com

Read more about
Read more about: 
Diversity
Admissions

Register to continue

Why register?

  • Registration is free and only takes a moment
  • Once registered, you can read 3 articles a month
  • Sign up for our newsletter
Please
or
to read this article.

Related articles

Reader's comments (4)

#1 Submitted by davep@... on May 22, 2025 - 8:27am
The missing noun? Class.
#2 Submitted by ... on May 22, 2025 - 8:48am
I think you have a point. We stress equality, diversity, and inclusivity but this often does not seem to apply to working class or, one might even say 'poor' young people with fewer life choices. I know in the 1970s, literacy and class was very much the priority, especially for liberal progressives. One thinks of the work of the sociologist, Richard Hoggart, for example. But it seems to have all changed. If we really believe in inclusivity and diversity, let alone equality, then we should be wanting to encourage more applications from working class male students who, I believe, are now by far the most under-represented group. I don't have the stats to hand but I stand to be corrected. I know in my subject in the Arts and Humanities, the numbers of male students in general (irrespective of class) is low and falling and the gender balance poor. Is this something we as a profession should be concerned about? Or is it not really a problem? Is it discipline specific? Maybe the picture is more balanced when the whole of the sector is taken into account? But it does seem to me there is a forgotten demographic here.
#3 Submitted by ... on May 22, 2025 - 10:19am
Well it was the working class (and the Irish issue), then it was women in general, then it was all about race (slavery and colonialism), then it was Trans people, and now it seems to the Palestinian/Gazan issue that grips the attention. The working class male is the bottom of the heap now.
new
#4 Submitted by ... on May 22, 2025 - 4:05pm
TRACE AND RECOVER STOLEN BITCOIN/USDT/ETHEREUM CRYPTO INVESTMENT: THROUGH THE HACK ANGELS I am sure. Not everyone has heard about THE HACK ANGELS RECOVERY EXPERT. I recently lost over 870,000 in this cryptocurrency scam after being assured that I would receive a substantial return on my investment within a few days. All of this happened so quickly that I was in shock. My husband almost left me and I was going to lose everything until I came across THE HACK ANGELS RECOVERY EXPERT online who are experts in recovering cryptocurrency funds from these scammers. Less a day of consultation, they were able to retrieve all of my money. I'm very grateful to these guys for saving me from becoming a victim. If you have ever fallen victim to a bitcoin or cryptocurrency fraud, I strongly suggest using THE HACK ANGELS RECOVERY EXPERT to assist you get your money back. WhatsApp +1(520)200-2320 or shoot them an Email at support@thehackangels.com They also have a great Website at www.thehackangels.com

You might also like

Sponsored

Featured jobs

See all jobs
ADVERTISEMENT