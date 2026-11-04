Two more arrests in Greater Manchester fraud investigation

Two men have been arrested as part of a police investigation into alleged financial irregularities at the University of Greater Manchester.

Greater Manchester Police said that one man, in his 50s, has been arrested on suspicion of witness intimidation, perverting the course of justice and fraud by the abuse of position.

Another man in his 60s has been arrested on suspicion of witness intimidation, perverting the course of justice and fraud by false representation.

Officers carried out two warrants in Bolton and South Yorkshire on 3 November. The latest arrests are in addition to the three arrests previously reported by the force earlier this year.

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Police said they are “exploring evidence indicating over £1 million worth of fraudulent activity” as part of the investigation into alleged financial misconduct at the institution between 2014 and 2025.

The Major Incident Team at Greater Manchester Police opened a fraud and bribery investigation one year ago following allegations published in local news outlet The Manchester Mill and a report from PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC) commissioned by the university’s fraud response panel.

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Detective inspector Matthew Donnelly from the economic and cyber crime unit said: “This remains a complex and extensive investigation into allegations of fraud, bribery and financial misconduct at the University of Greater Manchester.

“The offences for which these individuals have been arrested on suspicion of are serious and include allegations of fraud, witness intimidation, perverting the course of justice and money laundering.”

Donelly said detectives have conducted a significant volume of enquiries to carefully assess and independently verify information over the past year.

Police said they have probed roughly 60 transactions and investigated more than one million emails as part of the enquiry.

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Donnelly also said that the force has been working closely with specialist partners, including the Crown Prosecution Service's Serious Economic Crime team and the Office for Students.

Donnelly urged anyone with information that could assist police enquiries to come forward and speak to the investigation team.

rosalind.skillen@timeshighereducation.com