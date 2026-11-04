Research England to close schemes in overhaul of targeted funding

Targeted quality-related (QR) funding streams for English universities will end by the next academic year, Research England has confirmed.

The funder announced on 4 November that it is “changing its approach to targeted funding” while maintaining its core inflation-linked QR and knowledge exchange pots.

Three of its targeted funds – dedicated to research culture, participatory research and policy support – will end in 2027-28 following six years of investment. The plans, which have concerned specialist institutions relying on the money, were first mooted by parent organisation UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) late last year.

Research England also announced a “new phase of action on research culture”, starting in early 2027. The new initiative “will support activity at regional and national levels, building shared capacity and capability across the sector”.

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Research England said the changes place “greater emphasis on sector-wide activity alongside institutional funding”. They “reflect a shift away from time-limited funding programmes towards activity intended to support longer-term sector-wide collaboration and capability building”.

To aid the transition, the funder will provide up to £9 million over three years from 2027. The investment will be channelled through a new research culture collaboration network, which will include four regional coordinators and a dedicated coordinator for small and specialist institutions.

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“The programme is intended to support activity across multiple institutions and encourage wider sharing of approaches and learning,” Research England said.

Research Capital Investment Funding will be adjusted, with the raising of a minimum funding threshold and a cap on the maximum any single institution can receive. Research England said that these changes “allow for funding to be spread more broadly, delivering greater impact”.

The funder also announced that a consultation will be launched later this week on proposed changes to its Higher Education Innovation Funding (HEIF), which supports knowledge exchange in universities.

Libby Hackett, chief executive of the Russell Group, welcomed the decision to protect QR and HEIF as a “statement of intent that will help ensure research excellence remains at the core of the government’s strategy for growth”.

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But she cautioned that cuts to infrastructure funding would be “more challenging”.

“The research capabilities and facilities supported by RCIF are at the centre of innovation clusters around the UK and play a critical role in building new links with industry in sectors that are vital to the UK’s growth plans,” Hackett said.

“We recognise the difficult decisions UKRI is having to make and remain committed to working constructively with them to mitigate the impact of these reductions. We want to ensure short-term funding pressures do not compromise the UK’s long-term research and innovation capabilities, or the jobs that they support.”

According to Research England, the changes follow “a period of engagement with the English higher education sector during summer 2026 and reflect decisions taken as part of UKRI’s wider allocations and strategy process outlined earlier in the year”.

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Research England executive chair Jessica Corner said: “Universities play a vital role in England’s research and innovation system, and these decisions are intended to ensure that our funding continues to support the sector effectively in a challenging environment.”

“We know that change of this kind is not always easy, and that some institutions will face greater challenges in adapting to these funding changes than others. We…will continue to work with institutions as the changes are implemented, including through targeted transition support and our continuing commitment to supporting positive research cultures.”

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frances.jones@timeshighereducation.com