‘Radical’ action needed as half of providers still face deficits

New modelling suggests one in six English higher education institutions will have less than 30 days’ liquidity in 2025-26

November 20, 2025
November 20, 2025
Helen Packer
Students sit in a row at their university graduation ceremony.
Almost half of English higher education institutions still face a financial deficit this year despite the uplift in tuition fees, the regulator has warned.

New modelling by the Office for Students (OfS) published on 20 November shows 124 providers, about 45 per cent of the sector, may report a deficit in 2025-26 after a turbulent period for domestic and international student recruitment. The figure is higher than the 34 per cent of providers that forecast a deficit in their financial returns in May.

The OfS suggests that universities have continued to be “overly optimistic” in their forecasts, with acceptances of UK undergraduate students through Ucas growing 3.1 per cent in 2025 compared with last year – below the sector’s forecast growth of 4.1 per cent.

The data also confirms that research intensive universities have tended to scoop up more students to the detriment of other providers, with these typically higher-tariff institutions seeing UK undergraduate recruitment rise 9.9 per cent, while lower-tariff institutions experienced “weaker than expected recruitment”.

It added that many experienced declines in Ucas acceptances “despite predicting growth”.

The picture is more mixed for international students, with larger research-intensive universities experiencing a 7 per cent decrease in the number of Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies (CAS) issued to postgraduate international students. According to the OfS, this is partly driven by a decline in the number of students coming from China.

“Conversely, all other provider groups have seen growth in international students,” a report from the regulator says.

As a whole, the figures mean that the sector could see a total net reduction in annual tuition fee income of £437.8 million in 2025-26 compared with forecasts. Without mitigating action, this will push many into deficits, the regulator warned.

The modelling also shows that 45 providers could have less than 30 days’ liquidity in 2025-26, compared with 41 providers that have forecast low liquidity.

The OfS warned that there continues to be “significant volatility” in student recruitment, and that “the growth seen this year may not continue in subsequent years”.

“As even the growth seen this year is below provider forecasts, there is no doubt that the financial outlook for the sector remains challenging.”

Although the modelling includes the 2025 tuition fee uplift, it does not account for the proposed international student levy, the details of which are set to be revealed in next week’s autumn budget and could cost the sector millions of pounds.

Philippa Pickford, director of regulation at the OfS, said the regulator did not expect “multiple universities to close in the short term” but warned that some institutions “need to take radical action, which might include considering different structures or business models”.

Some universities have begun the process of consolidating with other institutions to shore up their finances. Most notably, the Universities of Greenwich and Kent have announced their intention to merge

“Universities now have welcome clarity over tuition fee levels in future years, and we also know that many institutions are continuing to take significant steps to cut costs, work collaboratively with partners and seek opportunities for realistic growth,” said Pickford.

However, she continued, “Some universities continue to base their forecasts on unrealistic expectations of growth, while others are taking short-term measures rather than tackling transformational changes needed to right-size their businesses.”

Reader's comments (11)

#1 Submitted by m.... on November 20, 2025 - 8:12am
Says it all really when the Director of Regulation at the OfS continually refers to universities as "businesses", despite the fact the vast majority of them are registered charities. Not really much hope for the sector when it's regulator doesn't seem to be aware of this most basic fact . . .
#2 Submitted by ... on November 20, 2025 - 8:18am
In fairness she referred to Universities having "business models" and you don't need to be a business to have a business model or a plan for generating revenue to cover expenses, balancing academic and financial goals etc. Most institutions ave business models whether they are charities or not.
#3 Submitted by m.... on November 20, 2025 - 8:40am
"transformational changes needed to right-size their businesses" . . .
#4 Submitted by ... on November 20, 2025 - 9:01am
When I worked for a charity we spoke about it like a business ("business model, business as usual"). Anyone who works in the HE sector knows that HEIs are run as businesses. To pretend otherwise is mad.
#5 Submitted by m.... on November 20, 2025 - 11:42am
Indeed charities think they are businesses, universities think they are businesses, NHS trusts think they are businesses, councils think they are businesses etc, and look at the state we are in . . .
#6 Submitted by ... on November 20, 2025 - 9:35am
Touche!
#7 Submitted by ... on November 20, 2025 - 8:13am
Phillippa Pickford does not mention senior pay costs in terms of sector which are a source of concern with income falling and costs rising? Nothing seems to be changing just getting worse. You would think this is an area where OfS might bring pressure, especially with a new and energetic reforming Regulator just appointed? Now that would be "radical action" and not just the usual blather?
#8 Submitted by ... on November 20, 2025 - 4:01pm
So the view is that our University VCs etc have inflated financial projections for the future and that these are thus too optimistic and must perforce lead to an further intensification of the finacial crisis in due course? We seem to live from one financial year to the next in. astate of anxiety, terrified with what the New Year will bring! A very Merry Xmas to everyone by the way. Ho Ho Ho! (K. B-O).
#9 Submitted by dbr0anb... on November 21, 2025 - 8:19am
The uk government decide the supply side of HE ..domestic price restrictions and immigration etc .. the only solution is to move out of UK … and diversify the risk … some are doing so … more should do it
#10 Submitted by ece@... on November 21, 2025 - 1:11pm
What’s not discussed enough includes the ever more regulations that have added a lot of costs to university operations. Every single requirement for compliance would need many FTEs and numerous meetings …
new
#11 Submitted by ... on November 22, 2025 - 10:52am
So we are looking at a new round of redundancies in the New Year for several institutions once the annual finances have been examined?

