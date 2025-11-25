Public backs 6 per cent levy on international student fees

A majority of Britons support the government’s proposed 6 per cent levy on international student tuition fees, according to new polling by YouGov.

The survey, conducted with a sample of 4,516 adults across Great Britain, finds that 26 per cent “strongly support” and 31 per cent “somewhat support” the plan.

On the other hand, 10 per cent “somewhat oppose” the levy, 8 per cent “strongly oppose” it and 26 per cent say they “don’t know”.

The findings show backing for the levy among voters of all major political parties.

Among Conservative voters, 36 per cent strongly support the measure and 31 per cent somewhat support it.

Among Labour voters, 23 per cent strongly support and 34 per cent somewhat support it, while 20 per cent strongly support and 39 per cent somewhat support the levy among Liberal Democrat voters.

Support is strongest among Reform voters, with 50 per cent strongly supporting and 23 per cent somewhat supporting the levy.

The poll was conducted on 24 November 2025, ahead of Wednesday’s autumn budget, where ministers are expected to set out further details of the proposal. They are expected to confirm the 6 per cent figure, despite some institutions lobbying for a flat fee.

The plan has drawn strong criticism from the sector and some policy bodies.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) described the measure as a “tax on the UK’s exports” and said there was no clear economic rationale for introducing it.

Responding to the thinktank’s findings on 24 November, Universities UK chief executive Vivienne Stern said the levy would have “severe consequences for the finances of universities and their activities in support of the government’s missions”.

“The tax is being proposed at a time when the higher education sector is already facing strong financial headwinds and grappling with real-terms reductions in the teaching unit of resource.

“Having a respected body like the IFS call this a ‘tax on a major UK export’ must act as a wake-up call. We urge government to drop this proposal ahead of the budget and take the necessary time to fully consider the implications of introducing such a levy. Government and sector must work together on finding alternative ways to fund enhanced maintenance support.”

Analysis indicates the levy could raise close to £600 million per year, with some institutions facing a disproportionately large share of the cost.

Under one scenario, £315 million of the £620 million total would be paid by the 20 English members of the Russell Group at a time when universities are already dealing with pressure on teaching funding, rising compliance and employment costs, and increased international competition.

Some institutions could choose to absorb the levy rather than pass it on to students, with potential consequences for recruitment and financial stability.

The polling suggests there is public appetite for shifting some of the cost of higher education on to international fees, although a large proportion of respondents remain undecided.

